The Orion volleyball team swept Fulton in a doubleheader Friday at Fulton.
Orion defeated the Steamers in the first game 25-22, 20-25, 25-22 and 25-20, 25-17 in the second game.
In the first game, Fulton’s Kylie Collachia had 12 kills, 16 assists and 15 digs. Teegan Germann had four aces and 18 digs. Lauren Mahoney had 16 digs and Gracie Sanderson added 14 more. Sanderson and Kaitlyn Bruggenwirth both had two blocks. Jersey Boyson had 11 assists.
In the second game, Bruggenwirth, Sanderson and Collachia each had four kills. Collachia had 10 assists and eight digs. Sanderson added eight digs.
BOYS GOLF
Easton Valley third, Camanche fifth at EV Invite
The River Hawks placed third (375 points) and Camanche fifth (391) at the Easton Valley Invitational Thursday at Plum River Golf Course in Preston.
Monticello won the meet (316).
Shooting for the River Hawks were: Ethan Farrell (80), Abram Driscoll (85), Lucas Heister (102), Andin Farrell (108) and Hayden Holdgrafer (108).
GIRLS GOLF
Clinton 237, Camanche 245
The River Queens topped the Indians Thursday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
Clinton’s Heather Dash earned medalist honors, shooting a 44.
Also shooting for the River Queens were: Piper Wiesner (62), Hannah Hartman (65) and Emersyn Keefer (66).
Shooting for the Indians were: Mallory Good (55), Vanessa Brown (58), Delaney Grant (64) and Brielle Cozzens (68).
Central DeWitt second at Glynns
The Sabers placed second (221 points) in a triangular Thursday at Glynns Creek Golf Course in Long Grove.
North Scott won the meet (207).
Shooting for the Sabers were: Anna Hurning (50), Riley Horst (55), Isabelle Pierce (56), Kaylie Sterns (60) and Maggie Froeschle (60).
BOYS TENNIS
Clinton 8, Muscatine 1
The River Kings defeated Muscatine Thursday at Clinton.
Singles: No. 1 — Muscatine’s Sam Emmert def. Brody Manemann 6-1, 7-5. No. 2 — Adam Deters def. Trey Ulses 6-2, 7-5. No. 3 — Blake Haskell def. Jared Lopez 6-2, 6-0. No. 4 — Keegan Birt def. Caleb Trosen 6-0, 6-0. No. 5 — Diyorbeh Yusupov def. Dylan Maresca 6-1, 6-4. No. 6 — Chase Stonestreet def. Michael Carver 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: No. 1 — Manemann/Deters def. Emmert/Ulses 6-4, 7-6 (4). No. 2 — Haskell/Birt def. Lopez/Trosen 7-5, 6-1. No. 3 — Yusupov/Kaleb Luckritz def. Maresca/Carver 7-5, 6-0.
GIRLS TENNIS
Clinton 9, Muscatine 0; Clinton 9, Central DeWitt 0
The River Queens defeated Muscatine Thursday at Muscatine.
Singles: No. 1 — Abby Struble def. Maria Engler 8-0. No. 2 — Mackenzie Lage def. Elise Finn 8-2. No. 3 — Anna Current def. Alexa Stroda 8-0. No. 4 — Kallyn Keefer def. Azelyn Perkins 8-1. No. 5 — Emily Manemann def. Sophie Gabriel 8-1. No. 6 — Cammi Bengston def. Kyla Fear 8-1.
Doubles: No. 1 — Struble/Lange def. Engler/Finn 8-0. No. 2 — Current/Manemann def. Stroda/Perkins 8-0. No. 3 — Keefer/Kissack def. Gabriel/Fear 8-0.
“Strong leadership at the top brought the Queens a quick victory over Muscatine followed by a 9 0 win over DeWitt,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said.
The River Queens also defeated the Sabers.
Singles: No. 1 — Struble def. Brooke Brown 8-0. No. 2 — Lange def. Paige Owens 8-0. No. 3 — Current def. Audrey Small 8-0. No. 4 — Keefer def. Lexy Cooper 8-0. No. 5 — Manemann def. Saydie Roling 8-2. No. 6 — Bengston def. Isabelle Pierce 8-1.
Doubles: No.1 — Struble/Lange def. Owens/Bloom 8-1. No. 2 — Current/Manemann def. Small/Cooper 8-1. No. 3 — Keefer/Bengston def. Roling Pierce 8-3.
Central DeWitt’s Small, Cooper and the doubles team of Roling and Pierce (No. 3) got wins in a 6-3 loss to Muscatine.
GIRLS SOCCER
Central DeWitt 6, Anamosa 1
The Sabers (2-2) defeated the Blue Raiders (0-2) Thursday at DeWitt.
Lily Fuglsang led the Sabers with three goals for the hat trick. Makaylea Yackle, Mia Braddock and Morgan Machovec each had a goal. EmmaGrace Hartman had two assists and Marisa Lopez had one. Rory Maricle had three saves and Yackle had one.
BOYS SOCCER
Davenport Central 4, Central DeWitt 2
The Blue Devils (3-4) defeated the Sabers (2-3) Thursday at Davenport.
The Sabers’ Cody Penniston and Jarred LeBarge each had a goal. Kam McCall had an assist. Luke Roth had eight saves.
