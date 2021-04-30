Editor’s note: Check Tuesday’s paper for more scores from Friday and Saturday.
West Branch (6-0) defeated Prince of Peace (2-5) 8-3 Friday at Northeast High School.
Marcus Blount had two goals for the Irish and Jeremiah Wauford added one goal and one assist. Eric Berry had 14 saves in net.
Northeast 181, Anamosa 189
The Rebels topped Anamosa Friday at Fawn Creek Golf Course.
Alijah Dopson won the meet after shooting a 40. His teammate Hayden Lee won a cardback to place second with a 44.
Clinton girls tennis tops Assumption
The Clinton girls tennis team defeated Davenport Assumption 8-1 Thursday at Clinton, improving their duals record to 7-1.
“It rained on our parade, so we just took the parade inside at River Cities tennis facility,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. “Abby Struble led in the right direction to defeat their No. 1. Her big forehand was an asset in match play. She teamed with Anna Current to win the No. 1 doubles. It was communication and teamwork that brought in that tiebreaker.
“Mackenzie Lange and Emily Manemann just rolled through their No. 2 doubles being aggressive and serving well. The No. 3s in doubles always have a plan and execute it well. Nos. 3-6 just took care of business in singles. Next on the plate is the North Scott Lancers next Tuesday.”
Central DeWitt 7, Maquoketa 2
The Sabers defeated the Cardinals Thursday at Maquoketa.
In singles, Central DeWitt’s Paige Owens (No. 2), Audrey Small (No. 3), Lexy Cooper (No. 4), Saydie Roling (No. 5) and Isabelle Pierce (No. 6) all recorded wins.
In doubles, Roling/Brooke Bloom (No. 2) and Small/Pierce (No. 3) got wins.
Newman 3, Fulton 2
The Steamers fell to Newman Friday at Fulton.
Ally Reed had two RBIs for Fulton. Liz Fish took the loss on the mound (six innings pitched, eight hits, three runs (one earned), three walks, four strikeouts).
The Steamers also fell to Geneseo, 14-2 on Thursday at Fulton.
Newman 11, Fulton 10
The Steamers (3-2) fell Friday at Newman (5-1).
The Steamers also defeated Morrison Thursday at Fulton.
Fulton’s Drew Dykstra got the win on the mound (six innings pitched, three hits, one run (zero earned), two walks, eight strikeouts).
Fulton’s Ethan Price had three RBIs, Davis Ludin and Brock Mason each had two while Jacob Jones had one.
Central DeWitt third, Clinton fifth at Bettendorf
The Sabers placed third (176) and the River Queens fifth (128) at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational.
Clinton fourth at Bettendorf
The River Kings placed fourth (152 points) at the Bettendorf ABC Invitational.
Davenport Assumption 5, Clinton 4
Brody Manemann (No. 1) and Blake Haskell (No. 3) picked up singles wins for Clinton. Manemann/Adam Deters (No. 1) and Haskell/Keegan Birt-Steeg (No. 3) picked up doubles wins.
Northeast fourth at home tourney
The Rebels placed fourth (423 points) at a home invite Thursday at Goose Lake.
Lisbon placed first (379), North Cedar second (403), Tipton third (414) and Maquoketa fifth (512).
Bettendorf 6, Clinton 0
The Bulldogs (9-1) topped the River Kings (3-80 Thursday at Clinton.
Davenport North 5, Central DeWitt 0
The Wildcats (4-4) defeated the Sabers (3-7) Thursday at DeWitt.
