BELLEVUE – The Prince of Peace Irish overcame a halftime deficit to defeat the Bellevue Comets on Friday night.
The Irish used 20+ point performances from Hakeal Powell and Jhikeith McGraw to win 79-74. Powell had 23 and McGraw had 21. Marcus Blount and Eric Barry also had double digits, dropping 14 and 12 points respectively.
Prince of Peace will play at Marquette Catholic on Tuesday night in the district semifinals. Both teams split the season series with each side winning at home.
Northeast eliminated in close battle with Alburnett
ALBURNETT – The Northeast Rebels dropped a close one to the Alburnett Pirates in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night.
The Rebels were down 12 heading into the fourth quarter but their comeback came up just short as they fell to the Pirates, 62-58.
Northeast finishes their season 8-15 to end the year.
Monticello beats Camanche for third time this year to advance in the 2A playoffs
MONTICELLO – The Camanche Storm fell to the Monticello Panthers, 71-54 in the second round of the Class 2A playoffs on Friday night.
The Storm kept pace in every quarter but the third when the Panthers outscored them 20-6. That was enough for the Panthers to pick up the 17 point win.
The Storm end their season 13-9.
