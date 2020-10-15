Prince of Peace

The Prince of Peace and Easton Valley volleyball teams competed in the Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament Thursday.

The Irish went 3-0 and the River Hawks went 2-1.

Prince of Peace defeated Midland (21-15, 21-10), Calamus-Wheatland (21-9, 21-12) and Easton Valley (19-21, 21-16, 15-11).

The River Hawks topped Calamus-Wheatland (21-18, 21-13) and Midland (21-14, 21-15) before falling to the Irish.

Pleasant Valley 3, Clinton 0

The Spartans (18-1) defeated the River Queens (17-12) 25-19, 25-14, 25-12 Thursday in Riverdale.

North Scott 3, Central DeWitt 0

The Lancers (20-4) defeated the Sabers (8-11) 25-23, 25-15, 25-21 Thursday in DeWitt.

Herald Staff Reports

