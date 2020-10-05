Prince of Peace boys cross country’s Marcus Blount placed third overall (17:05) at the Marquette Invitational on Monday at Bellevue Golf Club.
In addition, the Prince of Peace girls team placed third (54) behind Wahlert (25) and Southwestern/Cuba City/Benton (51). Easton Valley did not place.
The Easton Valley boys placed fourth in the boys race (122) as Wahlert won (26). The Prince of Peace boys did not place.
For the Prince of Peace girls, Madison Anglese placed 12th (22:20), Sophie Griffin 14th (22:28), Ava Ruden 15th (22:52), Madison Schnier 16th (23:05) and Mary Schnier 18th (23:44).
Lindsey Reuter placed 17th (23:35) for the Easton Valley girls.
For the Easton Valley boys, Aidan Gruver placed 11th (18:37).
Camanche, Prince of Peace compete at Northeast Tournament
Camanche, Prince of Peace and Northeast competed at the Northeast Tournament on Saturday.
Camanche (8-14-1) went 1-1 with a 25-21, 25-8 win over Calamus-Wheatland and a 25-14, 25-15 loss to Maquoketa.
Prince of Peace (13-8-1) went 0-2 with a 25-16, 25-12 loss to Davenport Assumption and a 15-25, 25-16, 15-13 loss to Lisbon.
Northeast (2-19) went 0-2 with a 25-20, 25-16 loss to Durant and a 25-23, 25-22 loss to Marquette Catholic.
