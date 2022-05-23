Prince of Peace boys' soccer defeated West Branch 6-0 on Monday night to advance to the state qualifier on Wednesday night.
The Irish showed up in a big way Monday, scoring three runs in each half to beat a red-hot West Branch squad. The bears had won ten straight games heading into their match with the Irish.
The Irish were not fazed and now advance to the next round. Their record now sits at 11-5 and are winners of five straight games.
Barring thunderstorms, they will play on the road at Assumption high school on Wednesday night at 6:30 with a trip to state on the line.
Clinton falls in opener, 5-2
The River Kings fell 5-2 to Dubuque Hempstead on Monday night. The Mustangs got on the board early and held the River Kings to only two runs.
This was the sixth game of the season for the Mustangs and that experience showed, holding Clinton to only two runs and picking up another win.
The River Kings are back in action on Thursday night at Iowa City High, at 7 p.m.
Easton Valley bats come alive on opening night
Easton Valley never trailed on Monday night as they defeated the Alburnett Pirates, 11-1.
The River Hawks plated three runs in the bottom of the first inning to gain an early lead. The Pirates would score one run in the top of the third, but it was all River Hawks from there.
Easton Valley scored four runs in the both the fifth and sixth innings to mercy rule the Pirates, and pick up a win on opening day.
The River Hawks are on the road on Thursday, when they take on Calamus-Wheatland at 5 p.m.
Sabers explode in sixth inning for big win against Camanche
After falling behind early to Camanche, the Central DeWitt softball team came back in explosive fashion, winning 12-2 over their local foe.
The Storm were able to get a run across in the top of the first to give themselves the lead.
However, it was the Sabers who would take it from there as they scored five unanswered runs to make it 5-1.
The Storm would bring it within three in the top of the sixth. But it was all Sabers in the bottom half of the inning. Scoring seven runs to mercy rule the Storm and pick up an opening day win.
The Sabers play again Tuesday night at Cascade at 7 p.m. While the Storm head to Monticello for a 7 p.m. game as well.
