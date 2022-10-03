GOOSE LAKE - The Rebels hosted a volleyball invitational that included seven different teams. The Irish came out on top and won the tournament, winning all four of their games they played.
The Irish began the morning with a match against Durant where they swept in two sets with a 21-10 and 21-16 victory. The Irish were finally clicking in all facets of their game and communication was key.
In their second match they took on Turkey Valley. They once again swept, winning set one 21-11 and set two 21-15. Sarah Moeller led the team with five kills but Nyah Thomas and Kyla Bellich had four kills as well.
They then beat the Rebels in a three set match in which they dropped the first set 24-22. However, they battled back, winning set two 21-16 and took the deciding set 15-6. Moeller came to life with eight kills and Bellich right behind her with six.
In the tournament championship against Calamus-Wheatland, the Irish handled things easily. They took set one 21-16 and set two 21-14. Moeller had another big match with nine kills to lead them to the win.
On the other side of things, the Rebels went 2-2 on the day. They lost their first match against Turkey Valley, losing in three sets (13-21, 21-16, 16-18).
They bounced back sweeping Durant (21-19, 21-18). They then lost in three sets to Prince of Peace before closing off the day with a sweep over Maquoketa (21-15, 23-21).
Finally, Camanche competed in Goose Lake on Saturday but struggled, losing both of their games. First against Calamus-Wheatland (9-21, 12-21) and then against Durant (19-21, 15-21).
Unity Christian finishes conference play undefeated, heading into their conference tournament 18-1 on the year
The Knights defeated Pathway Christian on Friday night to close out their regular season. They finish with an 18-1 record and 12-0 in conference play.
The won in four sets over PCHS (25-14, 25-27, 25-23, 25-22). They have been battling teams but have found ways to win over and over.
Carrie Willoughby and Allison Tegeler each had twelve kills to lead the team. Both are seniors and have really helped their team all year long.
They will now head into their conference tournament on Friday with the number one seed. However, the Knights will not play until Saturday. The tournament will be at Northeast high school on Saturday morning.
