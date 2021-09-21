CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens were edged out by the Muscatine swim team on Tuesday night in Clinton in a Mississippi Athletic Conference duel swim meet at the River King and Queen Natatorium.
The Muskies finished with 99 team points, while the River Queens came in with 75.
Sarah Hilgendorf, Lydia Hoffman, Macie Hoffman and Hannah Malli won the 200 Yard Medley Relay for the first victory of the night, clocking in at 2:07.72, eight seconds faster than the Muscatine team.
Macie Hoffman picked up an individual win in the 50 Yard Freestyle, winning the even in 27:15 over Muscatine’s Vanessa Calderon. Hoffman also won the 100 Yard Freestyle, finishing the event in 1:00.10.
Lydia Hoffman also individually picked up first place points, beating the field in the 100 Yard Butterfly. Hoffman touched the wall at 1:10.90. Her second win of the night came in the 100 Yard Breasstroke, where she beat the runner-up by six seconds, finishing in 1:18.79.
Sarah Hilgendorf contributed points with a win in the 100 Yard Backstroke. Hilgendorf won the race in 1:12.22.
The final win of the night for the Queens came in relay form. Macie Hoffman, Lydia Hoffman, Hannah Malli and Sarah Hilgendorf teamed up once again to win the 400 Yard Freestyle , including a 59.59 second leg from Lydia Hoffman. The team finished the relay in 4:13.79.
The Queens are back in action next Tuesday, traveling to the Quad Cities to take on Davenport Central on the road.
IRISH DOWN MOHAWKS
CLINTON – The Prince of Peace volleyball team picked up a much-needed conference win Tuesday night with a 3-1 victory over Marquette at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center.
Prince of Peace won the conference game 25-6, 25-7, 24-26, 25-14.
“This one, I want them to remember they could have panicked after that third loss but they didn’t,” head coach Stacie Kenneavy said after the game Tuesday night.
The Irish have been competing in weekend tournaments with much larger schools throughout the first part of the season, including this weekend at the Clinton Invite where they played teams like Dubuque Senior and Muscatine. This is just their second Tri-Rivers East game this season.
“It’s conference, and we’re just really starting conference play,” Kenneavy said. “Those losses we’ve taken against those big schools we’re trying to take as opportunities for growth. It’s one thing to lose, but we’re happy when we play well.”
Sarah Moeller led the Irish with 19 kills through the four sets Tuesday night, while Lilly Isenhour added 13 to the mix.
Nyah Thomas had another five, while both Lilly Smith and Madison Zachert added four each.
“When you look at the stats, Lilly and Sarah do have the most kills,” Kenneavy said. “I would be keying in on them, too. But we do have lots of options, and I thought we moved the sets well.”
The Irish served aggressively all night, ending with 23 aces as a team. Shannon Kenneavy led with six and both Avery Dehner and Nyah Thomas had four.
They did have eight missed serves, though, and Kenneavy points to those mistakes as the momentum shifts that let Marquette come back and take the third set.
“We talked about missing our serve was crucial,” Kenneavy said. “It seemed like we were giving up three or four points when we missed a serve. We tried focusing on that.”
Prince of Peace will play another TRC game this week, traveling to Midland on Thursday. They come back home next Tuesday to host Calamus-Wheatland.
STORM FALL ON ROAD
CASCADE – After picking up their first win this weekend in tournament play, the Camanche volleyball team fell in conference competition on Tuesday night in three sets to Cascade.
The Storm fell 25-15, 25-12, 25-20.
Camanche (1-20) will play again on Thursday night, welcoming Monticello to Camanche Middle School for another River Valley Confence matchup.
RIVER HAWKS BEAT CAL-WHEAT
MILES – The Easton Valley volleyball team held off Calamus-Wheatland in three high scoring sets to take another Tri-Rivers Conference victory on Tuesday night at home.
Easton Valley won 25-22, 27-25, 25-13.
Mikayla Mitchell and Kaitlyn Kuhl led the way offensively, Mitchell notching 13 kills and Kohl adding 12. Hadley Farrell had 13 digs, while Kylee Ready added 10 and both Renee Hartung and Mikayla Mitchell pitched in nine a piece.
The River Hawks (12-5) play again a week from Tuesday, traveling to Cedar Valley Christian for another Tri-Rivers East matchup. They return home next Thursday to play local foe Prince of Peace.
UNITY WINS CONFERENCE
FULTON, Ill. – The Unity Christian Knights picked up a conference win on Tuesday, beating Morningstar Academy in three sets.
The Knights won 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 for the sweep.
Carrie Willoughby and Allison Tegeler led the kill numbers with three a piece. They also led the serving, with Tegeler serving seven aces for the Knights and Willoughby another four. Unity served 18 aces as a team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.