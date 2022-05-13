CLINTON – The Clinton girls’ soccer team took down Northeast on Friday night at Coan Field in a delayed and soggy makeup game.
The game, originally scheduled for early April, got through 30 minutes of the first half with darkening skies and cool breezes before administrators spotted lightning in the area and had to delay the game.
Before that, the River Queens had already taken a 2-0 lead. Just 15 minutes in, the Queens utilized a corner kick to push their first point across the board.
A couple of minutes later, there was a scramble in front of the net after a shot, a Greta Greenley found the rebound and put it past the hands of Northeast’s keeper Shannon Kenneavy.
By the time the pair resumed play and were ten minutes into the second half, the Queens had built a 5-0 lead.
That’s a wrap on the regular soccer season for the pair. They’ll turn their attention to the postseason next week. The River Queens have a week off and then go on the road to Burlington to take on the Greyhounds in the first round of the Class 2A soccer regionals.
QUEENS EARN MAC AWARDS
CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens earned a number of recognitions on the Mississippi Athletic Conference all-conference tennis lists that were released at the end of the week.
Senior Abby Struble was a first team singles selection, while Anna Current earned second team and Sescie Hahn and Olivia Bailey both earned third team.
Abby Struble and Anna Current got first team doubles recognition as well.
Making honorable mention for the River Queens was Jayden Kissack and Sescie Hahn.
The River Queens have their doubles team that will be attending the singles and doubles state tournament and will open up team regional play next week.
The Central DeWitt girls’ program also had postseason honors. That included a Coach of the Year recognition for head coach Dave Moore.
Paige Owens and Isabelle Pierce earned third teams recognition for the Sabers.
Lexy Cooper and Audrey Small were put on the honorable mention list.
The Sabers play regional duals on Saturday morning at Camanche High School.
EASTON VALLEY GOLF ADVANCES
BELLEVUE- The Easton Valley golf team advanced despite a hiccup in their play on Wednesday to move on to districts next week.
The River Hawks were comfortably in first place at Wednesday’s sectional meet, but a mix up on a scorecard caused a disqualification of golfer Ethan Farrell. The River Hawks still had enough score power that they were tied for second with the disqualification.
The tie breaker went to the fifth players’ score, and Easton Valley had the advantage and was able to advance to districts as a team.
Conor Gruver golfed a 92 and Carson Fuegen finished with a 93. Andin Farrell came in with a 97.
Districts will be player on Tuesday.
FULTON SOFTBALL REBOUNDS WITH WIN
LANARK, Ill. – The Fulton softball team found some offensive rhythm on Friday night, taking down Eastland 5-3 on the road.
“We have been in a hitting slump again,” Fulton head coach Teri Fett said. “Since May we had had nine hits in five games. Tonight, we had nine in one game. We hit the maching last night and got back to working on our offense.”
The Steamers only had two strikeouts on the night in the victory.
Annaka Hackett went 3-for-3 for the Steamers, while Madyson Luskey and Ariana Nielsen each had two hits a piece.
Teegan Germann got the win for Fulton.
The softball team beings their postseason endeavors next week, heading to Pearl City on Tuesday to see East Dubuque.
FULTON ENDS REGULAR SEASON WITH W
HANOVER, Ill. – The Fulton baseball wrapped up their regular season on Thursday night with a 2-0 win over River Ridge on the road.
The Steamers plated a run in both the second and third innings off of seven total hits, and kept the Wildcats scoreless to take the final regular season win. Kannon Wynkoop had the only RBI for the Steamers.
Drew Dykstra pitched all seven innings for the Steamers, allowing just one hit and striking out 13.
