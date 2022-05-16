CLINTON – The Clinton River Queen golf team picked up a dual meet win on Monday afternoon at Valley Oaks, beating Maquoketa by nearly 20 strokes.
The River Queens ended with a team score of 240 in the 9-hole competition to start the week, while Maquoketa finished with 259.
The River Queens celebrated their last home meet and celebrated their two seniors, Hannah Hartman and Peyton Pasakarnis.
Heidi Zajicek came up with the team-low and earned herself the meet medalist spot. Zajicek shots a 57 on the day that included ending the meet right with a birdie on hole eight and shooting par on hole nine.
The next grouping of Queens were all close together. Peyton Pasakarnis shot a 60 on the day and Emersyn Keefer finished with 61. Brynn Vonderohe finished with a 62.
Hannah Hartman and Emalee Goldensoph rounded out the River Queen score.
The River Queens have a day off and then they’ll take on regional golf. They Queens head to Glynns Creek Golf Course for their chance at continuing their golf season in the Class 4A Region 5 meet hosted by North Scott.
PRESEASON RANKINGS OUT
The Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Associated released their 2022 preseason baseball rankings, and Camanche is listed in the top teams projected for Class 2A this summer.
The Storm came in at No. 7 in the preseason rankings after finishing the 2021 season with a 24-7 record.
The 2022 baseball season kicks off later this week.
KUHL MOVES ON IN GOLF POSTSEASON
WYOMING – The Easton Valley girls’ golf team narrowly missed advancing as a team in the postseason last week after competing in the Class 1A regional golf meet at Little Bear Country Club last Friday.
The River Hawks finished with a team score of 426, which was three strokes behind runner-up Durant and just three strokes out of range of advancing.
The only senior for the River Hawks, Kaitlyn Kuhl, shot a 101 on the day, Kuhl finished in sixth place and earned a spot in the next round of postseason golf as an individual. She’ll compete again on Wednesday afternoon.
