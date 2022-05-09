KEWANEE, Ill. – The Clinton River Queens competed at Kewanee Dunes Golf Club on Monday for the Mississippi Athletic Conference golf championship, beating both Davenport Central and Muscatine to end conference play.
On a day with howling wind gusts, the golfers battled flags turned near horizontal and balls cutting different directions than intended. Pleasant Valley won the MAC with a team score of 341, with Bettendorf coming in second at 367.
The River Queens finished with a 474 on the day.
Peyton Pasakarnis was the low of the day for the River Queens. Pasakarnis shot a 112. Heidi Zajicek shot a 113 for the Queens. Pasakarnis had a 55 on the front nine and Zajicek had a 55 on the back.
Piper Wiesner had a 120 on the day and Emersyn Keefer had a 129. Hannah Hartman shot a 176.
The Central DeWitt Sabers came in fourth as a team, scoring 417.
Leading the charge for the Sabers was Chrsitina Reyna, who finished with a 102 and Anna Hurning, who finished at 103. Riley Horst finished with 107, shooting a 47 on the front nine.
The River Queens and Sabers will turn their attention to the golf postseason next week. Clinton will golf at Glynn’s Creek Golf Course on Wednesday, May 18 in the Class 4A Region 5 final. Central DeWitt will head to Brown Deer Golf Club in the Class 3A regional hosted by Clear Creek Amana.
RIVER HAWK BOYS EDGED OUT BY BELLEVUE
BELLEVUE – The Easton Valley boys golf team had the meet medalist but fell by six strokes to host team Bellevue on Monday at Bellevue Golf Club.
The River Hawks ended with a 185 on the day and the Comets shot 179 as a team.
Ethan Farrell shot the best score of the meet with a 39. Conor Gruver finished with a 43 and Cayden Deardorff had a 49.
The girls took on the Tri-Rivers Conference Tournament on Monday, finishing second as a team. Lisbon took the team conference title with a team score of 391.
The River Hawks finished with a 436. Kaitlyn Kuhl led the 18 holes with a 106 and Jenna Roling finished with a 107 on the day.
STEAMERS BEAT RIVER RIDGE
HANOVER, Ill. – The Fulton softball team picked up an 8-5 win over River Ridge on Monday night on the road before coming back to Fulton for a home game Wednesday.
“The Lady Steamers came out strong tonight getting on the board early,” head coach Teri Fett said. The Steamers garnered a 7-0 lead before allowing River Ridge to plate a run, giving them enough cushion to finish out the game.
The Hornets had pulled within four in the sixth inning and had the bases loaded. The Steamers came up with a big double play to keep more from scoring and maintain a 4-run lead heading into the seventh. They only allowed one more run to cross home.
The Steamers return to Drives Park in Fulton on Wednesday to welcome Ridgewood.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.