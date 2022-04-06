The Clinton girls’ tennis team has had no lack of excitement in the first meets of the year.
The River Queens fell to Davenport Assumption in a nail-biting 5-4 loss, then turned around and dominated Davenport West with a 9-0 win.
It was tied going into the final matches of the day again the Assumption Knights. Freshmen Katie Atkinson and Sescie Hahn ended up falling 11-9 in the super tie breaker, an impressive outing for the River Queen newcomers.
“Once they had the right strategy and could see the patterns happening it was a brutal fight to the end,” head coach Cindy Rasche said. “This kind of humbling makes you work harder when it happens early in the season. There will be much different hunger when we meet next.”
Abby Struble and Anna Current both picked up wins in No. 1 and 2 singles and then against at No. 1 doubles. Olivia Bailey also grabbed a win for the Queens at the No. 4 singles spot over Lexis Timmerman.
Clinton had no issues with the Falcons on Tuesday night with every singles and doubles matchup leaning the way of the red and black.
Clinton assistant Alisha Espey said the team was aggressive and had a game plan and stuck to it.
The River Queens continue their season with a home meet on Thursday night, welcoming Bettendorf to either Max Lynn Courts or River Cities Tennis and Pickleball Association indoor courts.
KINGS SEVENTH AT NORTH SCOTT
The Clinton River Kings and Queens ran in outdoor competition earlier this week, the Kings coming away with a seventh place team finish.
“The kids did a great job of coming out and competing in some challenging conditions,” head coach Kellen Schneeberger said. “It felt like a quick turn around from a long meet on Friday night, but this group doesn’t complain.”
Conner Sattler got a fifth place finish in the 3,200-meter run. Seth Dotterweich placed in both hurdle events. Devan Galant, Ajai Russell and Keegan Krause all finished in the top three in the throws.
“We changed up a few things in the meet program and altered some events to explore some options,” Schneeberger said. “The kids are doing a great job of showing up and working. We have some things to fine tune and work on before the weather gets warm.”
The girls finished tied for ninth in the team standings.
Kanijah Angel came up with a fifth place finish in the 100-meter dash and came in second place in the 200. and Camryn Sattler finished eighth in the 400 and sixth in the 1500. Ali House and Kendie Huizenga were seventh and eighth in the discus, and House finished fifth int he shot put.
The Clinton 4x100 came in fourth, while both the Sprint Medley and 4x200 finished sixth.
“The girls ran well in the win rain and wind,” head coach Tony Steen said. “The coaching staff is happy with all the girls and see looks of improvement and also areas where we can get better.”
IRISH WIN THIRD IN A ROW
The Prince of Peace boys’ soccer team picked up their third straight win on Tuesday night, downing Marquette Catholic 6-2 on the road in Bellevue.
“Some great plays out there tonight,” head coach Michael Davis said. “I am beyond proud of these guys. They work so hard and it has been showing in these matches.”
Keeper Eric Berry finished with five saves for the Irish. Cami Blanco scored four goals, with Marcus Blount netting the other two.
Blanco also had two assists, with JR Wauford adding two more. Blount had one and Lukas Mussamann had one.
FULTON BASEBALL DOMINATES EAST DUBUQUE
The Fulton baseball team had no issue handling East Dubuque on Wednesday, taking down the Pirates 14-2.
Fulton took the 2-0 lead after the first two innings and then plated seven runs in the third and five in the fifth to solidify a quick, shortened win.
Drew Dykstra and Gavin Medoze both had three hits a piece and two RBI. Brock mason and Jacob Jones also had two RBI each.
Dykstra pitched four innings and allowed three hits and two runs with seven strikeouts. Jones finished things off with a hitless fifth inning of pitching.
FULTON SOFTBALL FALLS TO EAST DUBUQUE
The Fulton softball team made some progress, but couldn’t get past East Dubuque Wednesday night, falling 10-6.
“We continue to have some fielding and mental errors,” head coach Teri Fett said. “I made some changes and brought up two more sophomores, Annika Hackett and Bri Crammer, along with freshman Addison Hartman ... [we’re] getting closer.”
The Steamers come back home on Saturday, hosting Dixon at Drives Park.
