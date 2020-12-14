The Easton Valley boys basketball team (4-0) topped Alburnett (2-1) 58-35 in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday in Miles.
Cayden Deardorff led EV with 18 points, Porter Fuegen had 16 points and Kaleb Cornilsen added 13.
“We played great at both ends of the floor against an excellent team,” EV coach Dan Beck said. “I can’t say enough about the effort of our kids.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
Springville 90, Prince of Peace 51
The Orioles (5-0) defeated the Irish (0-3) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday in Clinton.
Desean Mingo led the Irish with 14 points and Marcus Blount added 11.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Springville 57, Prince of Peace 54
The Orioles defeated the Irish in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday at Springville.
Anabel Blount led the Irish with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Lilly Isenhour had 13 points with eight boards.
Alburnett 42, Easton Valley 21
The Pirates (4-0) defeated the River Hawks (2-3) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Saturday at Miles.
Sydney McNeil led EV with seven points.
