BELLEVUE - The Easton valley golf team took home another huge win on the greens Tuesday night, downing Marquette Catholic by nearly 70 strokes at Bellevue Golf Course.
The River Hawks were led by Ethan Farrell, who finished with a 37 on the day and was the meet medalist. Following him up was Conor Gruver shooting a 47.
Andin Farrell had a 48 for the River Hawks and Lucas Heister finished with a 53.
The River Hawks won 185-253 over the Mohawks.
CLINTON GOLF COMPETES
ELDRIDGE - The Clinton girls' golf team had a nice outing for golf on Thursday night at the Lancer Invite at Glynn's Creek Golf Course.
The River Queens finished with a 465 team score. They were led by Peyton Pasakarnis, who golfed a 110, and Piper Wiesner who also had a 110.
The Central DeWitt Sabers also golfed in Eldridge, finishing with a 389. Anna Hurning golfed an 87 on the day, finishing in the top 10.
Riley Horst had a 99 on the day.
IRISH COMPETE AT BELLEVUE
BELLEVUE - Prince of Peace brought home a handful of medals on Tuesday night after competing at Bellevue.
The Irish throwers led the way. Lilly Isenhour took first in the discus and third in the shot, and Sarah Moeller won the shot put event and placed second in discus.
Freshman Hakeal Powell finished fourth in the 400-meter dash.
Easton Valley's Aidan Gruver won the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.63. Gruver also won the 200-meter dash in 23.07.
Cole Venema finished fourth in the 1600-meter run.
GIRLS TRACK CORRECTION
In the Thursday print edition of the Clinton Herald, the sports staff received final team standings that did not include fresh-soph results, therefore altering the point totals.
At the Lady Steamer Relays on Tuesday night, Erie-Prophetstown won the team standings with 101 points, Fulton came in second with 99 and Clinton finished in third place with 98 team points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.