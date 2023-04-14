DAVENPORT - The Clinton River Kings and Queens competed at the Jesse Day Invitational hosted by Davenport North on Thursday evening.
The River Queens continued their strong season, placing third once again as they scored 90 points. Junior Kanijah Angel had another good day, placing second in both the 100 and 200 meter dash, running a 12.94 and 26.61 respectively.
Camryn Sattler once again took home first in the 1500 meter run and 3000 meter run with a time of 5:07.87 and 11:27.76 respectively. She also placed second in the 800 meter run with a time of 2:29.30.
Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Kanijah Angel and Carryn Sattler placed second in the 800 sprint medley with a time of 1:57.50.
Nielsen, Malli, Angel and Makayla Howard placed third in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.40. Later on, Carryn Sattler, Callia Logan, Claire Unke and MaLaya Irons ran a 4:14.93 4x400 meter relay to place third.
Capping off the day, Logan, Malli, Carryn Sattler and Irons placed third in the girls distance medley with a time of 4:40.19.
Central DeWitt was also at the event with Soren Maricle once again dominating the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 15.72 seconds.
On the boys side of things, Clinton came in 10th place out of 11 teams with 39 total points. Central DeWitt placed fourth with 71 total points.
Clinton senior Jeremy Galloway took first place in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 56.73 to edge out Paul Henry of Muscatine by .03 seconds.
Ajai Russell took the other first place finish for the River Kings, hurling a 166 foot discus throw to win the event.
For Central DeWitt, Joe Vickers and Mitch Maher came in second and third in the boys shot put with throws of 50-01.5 and 46-06.0 respectively.
Colby Cornelius continued his success in the high jump, once again clearing 6 feet.
Alex Fuller, Will Ginter, Alex Brown and Tristan Rheingans won the 4x400, running a time of 3:24.63.
Ginter, Fuller, Rheingans and Caleb Olson combined for a 3:39.11 to win the distance medley for their final first place finish of the day.
Finally, Keegan Peterson placed third in the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:36.22.
Powell, Moeller lead Irish at Lisbon Invitational
LISBON - The Prince of Peace Irish competed at the 2023 Lisbon Invitational on Thursday night.
Sarah Moeller earned the Irish all of their points, placing second in the discus throw with a distance of 117 feet, three inches. She also placed third in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 5.5 inches.
For the boys, Hakeal Powell gave the Irish their lone victory of the day, running a 55.98 100 meter dash. He also placed third in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:01.57 to cap off the day.
Northeast, Camanche compete at Tigerette Relays
TIPTON - The Northeast Rebels and Camanche Storm competed at the Tigerette Relays in Tipton on Thursday evening.
Northeast placed fourth, just ahead of Camanche with 77 points. The Storm placed fifth with 74 points.
Starting things off was Northeast's Paige Holst who placed first in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.09. Camanche's Jayden Cravatta placed second in the event with a time of 13.33.
Holst followed that up by winning the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.49 seconds. She later finished in second in the 400 meter dash with a 1:03.07.
Camanche's Gretchyn Fairlie placed third in the 1500 meter run, finishing with a 5:29.56.
Jayden Cravatta, Celina Hermann, Grace Nauman and Grace Sanderson combined for a 52.10 to give Camanche a second place finish in the 4x100 relay. They just edged out Northeast who ran a 52.25.
The Rebels bounced back, placing second in the 4x200 with Jasalyn Jensen, Lauryn Tarr, Alivia Chambers and Alyssa Fowler running a 1:53.83.
Grace Ketelsen, Teryn Hansen, Faith Ketelsen and Rieley Burken took first for the Rebels in the 4x800 relay with a time of 10:41.54.
Camanche placed second in the 800 meter sprint medley with Cravatta, Nauman, Miley Duritza and Jeorgia Neumann combining for a time of 1:57.20.
Camanche's Celina Hermann and Northeast's Alyssa Fowler each cleared 4 feet eight inches in the high jump to tie for second along with three others.
Finally, Grace Sanderson placed second in the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 1.25 inches.
