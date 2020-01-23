CLINTON – A powerful Pleasant Valley swim team took home a win on Thursday night when they visited Clinton at their home pool in a Mississippi Athletic Conference match up.
The Spartans beat the River Kings 133-31. The JV also dominated Clinton 117-28.
The River Kings hadn’t been in action in a week (Jan. 16) thanks to weather cancellations over the weekend.
Second place was the highest the River Kings managed on Thursday, but they offered come exciting races. Aiden Smith took home the runner-up medal in the 200 Yard IM, swimming the event n 2:19.32. Smith was just a little over a tenth of a second behind PV’s Carson Maxwell, who won the event in 2:19.20.
Other than Smith’s finish, the Kings took home a number of third place finishes on the night.
The relay team of Kyle Gassman, Noah Smith, Aidan Smith and Jack Marlowe finished third in the 200 Yard Medley Relay, clocking in at 1:56.70.
Noah Smith, Aidan Smith and Jack Marlowe also teamed up with Riley Nickles to take third in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay in 1:42.29.
Nickles, Conner Sattler, Paul Duray and Kyle Gassman swam the 400 Yard Freestyle in 4:19.29, also good for third place at the meet.
Paul Duray beat out two teammates for a bronze in the 100 Yard Backstroke, touching the wall at 1:17.98.
Clinton jumps back into the pool next Tuesday, taking on Muscatine on the road for another MAC contest. They will also swim at the home of the Muskies on Feb. 1 for a Saturday invitational.
Indians edge Irish with 3’s
CLINTON – Outside shooting was the difference in a non-conference girls basketball matchup between Camanche and Prince of Peace on Thursday, lifting the Indians to a 48-46 victory over the Irish.
The Irish came out cold, while the Indians looked sharp. late in the first quarter after a fast start, Aubrey Carstensen sunk a three for Camanche – the third of the quarter – and boosted the lead to 13-4.
Prince of Peace’s Kaelyn Goodsman answered that with a three of her own, and immediately drew a foul for another free throw t cut the lead to 13-8.
However, Camanche’s Maddie Michels opened up the second period with another three-pointer to extend the lead again.
The Irish picked things up a bit and started to get offensive rebounds in the second quarter, but still went to the locker room with a four-point deficit by half time.
Prince of Peace worked their way back and took the lead in the middle of the fourth quarter, holding it into the final minutes. Camanche didn’t relent, with Tarah Wehde and Maddie Michels hitting two threes in the fourth and the Indians hitting four of six free throws in the last minutes.
Aubrey Carstensen led the scoring for Camanche with ten, while Maddie Michels put up nine – draining three of the teams’ eight threes. Tarah Wehde and Erin Short had eight a piece.
Lilly Isenhour led the Irish with 17 points while Anabel Blount finished with 16.
Fulton wrestling wins two
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton wrestling team picked up two wins on Thursday night at home, beating both Amboy and Polo in a double dual.
Fulton beat Amboy 48-24 and Polo 43-30.
Zane Pannell finished with two pins on the night at 113-pounds, the first one coming in just 1:14.
Nate Portz also got double pins, each of his coming in less than 30 seconds at heavyweight.
At 220-pounds, Max Pannell also won twice both of his rounds coming by decisions.
Kaleb Schipper went 1-for-1 on the night with a pin in 1:08, as did Ben Fosdick at 120-pounds and Jake Pannell at 170-pounds.
Prince of Peace falls to 7-8 and play another non-conference contest this Saturday when Northeast comes to the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center.
Camanche improves to 4-11 and has a short turn around, traveling to Mid-Prairie for a River Valley Conference game on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.