CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings braved a gusty tennis court on Tuesday afternoon to take down Mississippi Athletic Conference opponent Davenport North in a 9-0 shutout at Max Lynn Courts.
The River Kings handed out plenty of donuts in the win, winning each matchup in two sets.
The wind was definitely noticeable Tuesday but the River Kings kept control of the match from beginning to end.
“In windy days like it was tonight, it becomes an extra test of footwork as well as mental fortitude,” head coach Eliot Kuchera said. “It can be disheartening to see a ball you felt would be in any other day drift wide or long, but the team did a great job keeping their heads on the court all throughout.”
Brody Manemann beat Joey Stieger 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and Blake Haskell beat Cole Miller 6-0, 6-0. The two paired up for No. 1 doubled to win 6-0, 6-2.
“One of the main things we’ve been trying to work on this year is having a plan going in to every point and knowing how to adapt as the match continues,” Kuchera said. “Tonight each player was given very specific tactics to work on and watch for and I can say all 6 varsity members applied those as soon as they could. That ability to stick to game plans and develop them as the match unfolds is absolutely a stand out aspect of this team.”
Freshmen Jacob Feddersen and Eli Mueller both picked up wins. Feddersen beat sophomore Justin Crowell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles and Mueller beat freshman Reece Riewerts 6-0, 6-2 at No. 5.
“The biggest place we’re stepping up is in the 4 and 5 positions on the team,” Kuchera said. “With Jacob and Eli being freshman, while they’re not new to tennis, they’re new to this style of competition. As such as they enter in to their third Varsity meets, it’s visibly showing how much much more confident and composed they’re able to be on the court. That degree of experience will only continue to develop as they continue to play more and more.”
Junior Adam Deters beat Mikey Stieger at No. 1 singles and Kaleb Luckritz rounded out the singles wins at No. 6 with a win over Denison Franklin.
Kuchera was also super excited with the performance of his junior varsity players Tuesday.
“While it’s obvious I am proud of each and every member of the team, especially the varsity for getting the 9-0 victory, but I think special attention should be placed on our JV players,” Kuchera said. “They may not have won their JV doubles match today, however they did manage to go on a tear of winning 4 games in a row while down 0-7 in the set. The mental aspect of being able to keep fighting no matter the score and to continue playing your best tennis until the final shot is hit is one of the best characteristics any athlete can have, and I’m excited to see how far these two can go in the future.”
The River Kings are back in action on Thursday, welcoming Muscatine to Max Lynn Courts.
RIVER QUEENS DOWN NORTH
DAVENPORT – The Clinton girls’ tennis team faced the wind themselves on Tuesday and ended with the 9-0 win over Davenport North on the road.
“We were excited to have our fifth day outside with our brutal spring weather,” head coach Cindy Rasche said. “Knowing how to hit top spin saves you on a day with 45 mph wind gusts. Our Queens know the strategy win in your face hit pace and in at your back attack. That strategy was used as a constant against the Wildcats.”
The Queens didn’t lose a single set in the singles or doubles play.
The Queens travel to Muscatine on Thursday night.
STEAMERS WIN SECOND STRAIGHT
SAVANNA, Ill. – The Fulton softball team picked up their second straight win on Tuesday night, downing West Carroll 6-3 on the road.
Fulton won their first game Monday night, and kept the momentum going. They struck first with two runs in the first inning and added two more runs in both the sixth and seventh to stay ahead of the Thunder the entire time.
The Steamers are back in action on Thursday, welcoming the Thunder for another matchup at Drives Park.
FULTON BASEBALL STOMPS WEST CARROLL
SAVANNA, Ill. – The Fulton baseball team plated 22 runs on Tuesday night, taking down West Crroll 22-0 in five innings on the road.
The Steamer had 15 hits in the contest, also garnering 22 walks.
Drew Dykstra pitched all five for the Steamers, allowing just one hit and striking out 14.
The Steamers play the Thunder once more this week, welcoming West Carroll on Thursday night.
IRISH STRUGGLE WITH COMETS
GOOSE LAKE – The Prince of Peace (Northeast) boys’ soccer team struggled to find offense on Tuesday night, falling 9-1 to West Liberty.
The Irish (3-2) make a short trip on Thursday night, heading to Clinton to take on the River Kings in another non-conference game.
LADY REBELS NOTCH FIRST WIN
GOOSE LAKE – The Northeast (Prince of Peace) girls’ soccer team picked up their first win of the year on Tuesday night, beating West Liberty 3-2.
Cenady Soenksen had two of the goals, with Emily Johnson netting the third. Johnson also had one assist for the Rebels.
Northeast (1-2) will look to continue the winning momentum with a game at Tipton next Monday night.
