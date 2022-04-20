CLINTON – The Clinton boys’ tennis team competed at home on Tuesday night and won a thriller over Davenport Central 6-3 in Mississippi Athletic Conference tennis action.
Both Adam Deters at No. 3 singles and Jacob Fedderson at No. 4 battled out huge tiebreaker wins for the River Kings. Deters beat Central’s Darrian Helstrom 6-4, 4-6, 17-15. Fedderson beat Mark Peteira 6-1, 7-6, 10-3.
The River Kings swept the doubles match, but not without another exciting tiebreaking match. Kaleb Luckritz and Elijash Mueller won at No. 3 doubles in three sets, 6-4, 3-6, 10-4.
Senior Brody Manemann was the only other Clinton player to pick up the singles win at the No. 1 spot, beating Alex Lester 6-0, 6-0 before the River King sweep of doubles matches.
The River Kings (4-1) head on the road on Thursday night, taking on Pleasant Valley (5-0) in the Quad Cities.
FULTON SB WINS AGAIN
GALENA, Ill. – The Fulton softball team picked up a fourth straight victory with a 7-2 road win over Galena on Tuesday night.
The Steamers even did it with adversity plaguing the lineup.
“We were out our starting catcher due to an ankle injury,” head coach Teri Fett said. “Reese Germann stepped into the spot and did a great job. She threw two girls out stealing second. Overall good night for us.”
Galena struck first, and then Fulton responded and held them scoreless for the final six innings. Madyson Luskey went 3-for-4 from the plate, and A Hughes drove in two runs for the Steamers.
The Steamers (4-6) are back in action and back at home on Thursday, taking on the Pirates for the second time this week at Drives Park.
The boys also picked up a win on the road on Tuesday, lighting up late in the game to take down the Pirates 13-4.
Galena scored two in the third inning and held that 2-0 lead until the fifth. Fulton plated three runs in the fifth, and then added two more in the sixth and eight in the seventh inning.
Ethan Price and four hits on the night and Ian Wiebenga drove in two runs. Brock Mason pitched the first six innings, and the final was wrapped up by Jacob Jones.
Fulton baseball will also host Galena once more this week.
RIVER QUEENS WIN HEADING INTO MAC BATTLE
DAVENPORT – The Clinton girls’ tennis team dominated Davenport North on Tuesday afternoon on the road, taking down the Wildcats 9-0.
“It was great to be outside with no wind or rain,” head coach Cindy Rasche said. “Girls hustled hard on the court, putting things away. Good practice for Thursday’ Pleasant Valley team that should be played outside.”
The Queens swept every set against the Wildcats 2-0.
The River Queens (6-2) will take on Pleasant Valley next in a top-of-the-conference clash on Thursday. The meet has been moved up to 2:30 p.m. at Max Lynn Courts in Clinton.
CAMANCHE TENNIS DOWNS MAQUOKETA
CAMANCHE – The Camanche boys’ tennis team blew through Maquoketa on Tuesday night, winning 9-0 to kick off their week.
Lucas Goble beat Charlie Hafner 10-1, and Chase Sbertoli took down Jaden DeWitt 10-1. The two paired up to win at No. 1 doubles 10-0 later on.
Mason Duritza took a 10-7 victory in singles, while Kaiden Jenkins blanked Jackson VanKueren 10-0. The pair won ast No. 2 doubles 10-5.
Tristan Smith and Pierson White both won at singles, then took the 10-1 doubles victory to wrap up the wins.
The Storm (2-1) move on to host their home invitational this Saturday morning in Camanche.
CAMANCHE GIRLS COMPETE MONDAYDAVENPORT – The Camanche girls improved their record with a big 9-0 victory over Davenport North on Monday night on the road in the Quad Cities.
The Storm (2-1) will take on Waverly Shell Rock on Friday on the road, before returning to town to attend the Clinton River Queen Invitational on Saturday morning.
CLINTON GIRLS RUN AT FULTON
FULTON, Ill. – The Clinton River Queens were in action on Tuesday as well, crossing the river to attend the 45th Annual Lady Steamer Invitational in Fulton.
The River queens finished second as a team.
“The coaching staff is very proud of all the girls tonight for competing and working hard as we push through to post season,” head coach Tony Steen said.
The River Queens had season-best times from both their 4x100 and 4x200-meter relays. Clinton won the 4x100 and came in second in the 4x200.
Senior Emma Milder had personal bests in both hurdle events as well, finishing top-5 in both events.
Kanijah Angel won the 100-meter dash in 13.05 and came in second in the 200.
Camryn Sattler had a runner-up finish in the 800, running 2:32.17.
Ali House won the shot put, with teammate Kendie Huizenga coming in third with a personal best.
The 4x400 team of Miraya Pessman, Olivia KNott, Lauren Mahoney and Mikayla Gazo won the event by nine seconds, clocking in at 4:23.88.
The 4x200 team also finished first , edging out Clinton in a battle. Abbigail Thyne, Annaka Hackett, Mikayla Gazo and Lauren Mahoney clocked in at 1:51.47 to take the title.
Lara Bielema finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a personal best, crossing the finish line at 16.77. Bielema won a PR in the 300-meter hurdles as well, taking first in the event with a 50.11.
Kylie Smither, a freshman, threw her best in competition yet in the shot put with a 10.05-meter toss to take second.
The 4x100 relay came in second.
The home team finished in fourth place in the team standings with some impressive finishes in the relays against larger schools.
EASTON VALLEY DOMINATES GOLF TRIANGULAR WYOMING – The Easton Valley girls and boys golf teams both took home dominant wins on Tuesday at Little Bear Country Club.
The boys beat both Midland and Clayton Ridge with a team score of 180. They beat runner-up Clayton Ridge by 28 strokes. Ethan Farrell led the River Hawks with a 37 and finished as the meet medalist.
The girls also beat both their opponents with a 207, 21 strokes ahead of Clayton Ridge. The River Hawks hosted two of the top scores of the meet, with Addie Farrell shooting a 49 and Kaitlyn Kuhl finishing with a 51.
