The Clinton River Queen soccer team met their former MAC opponent, Burlington on Friday night. It was a tight contest, but Burlington just edged the River Queens 2-1.
“We battled. I’m proud of how we stuck to the game plan with the players who were here and competed until the final whistle. It’s never fun to go out like this but I’m happy with the effort.” Girls’ soccer head coach Nick Hauenstein said.
The River Queens were without three starters with one competing at the state track meet and two others who unexpectedly quit the team earlier in the week.
“I’m proud of the way we competed from start to finish tonight but this has been a difficult week for the players and coaches alike. Game planning without three of our regular season starters put us in an uphill climb but the girls responded well and took on the challenge.” Hauenstein said.
The Greyhounds got on the board in the first half and would head into the half up 1-0.
“Early game consistency has been our Achilles heel all season. It’s hard mentally to play from behind that early in the game but I thought the team settled into the game nicely after the early goal.” Hauenstein said.
A penalty kick gave the Greyhounds another goal and increased the lead to 2-0.
Clintons’ Greta Greeley would find the back of the net in the 70th minute to cut their deficit in half, but it was too little too late as the River Queens were eliminated from the playoffs.
Steamers fall in regional final at Pearl City
After upsetting East Dubuque on Wednesday night, the Steamers were unable to build off the momentum, falling to Pearl City 10-0.
Fulton struggled both offensively and defensively, having five errors and only having one hit.
The Steamers gave up four runs in the first inning and could not find an answer.
Pearl City would score one run in the second inning, three runs in the fourth inning and then would go on to mercy rule the Steamer by scoring two more in the sixth inning.
Although it was a tough loss to end the season, this team is very young, with freshman and sophomores up and down the lineup.
Irish come from behind, catch fire in second half
The Prince of Peace Irish boys’ soccer team fought back Thursday afternoon to beat the Cascade Cougars 7-3.
In what seemed to be a dim first half as the Irish were down 3-2 going into the break, turned into an offensive explosion in the second half, scoring five goals to lead to a big-time win.
Marcus Blount had a monster game for the Irish, finding the back of the net three times in route to a hat trick. Eric Berry, the goaltender for the Irish, was lights out in the second half, not allowing any goals.
This was the third straight win for the Irish, and their fourth in their last five games.
Prince of Peace will play again on Monday, May 23 at West Branch high school at 6:30.
Clinton’s season ends, falling 11-1
The bad luck continued for the River Kings as they fell 11-1 to North Scott Thursday night.
After putting up five goals in the first half, the Lancers continued to pour it on in the second half, scoring six more goals.
The River Kings were able to put one in the net in the second half but that would be it as nothing went their way, finishing their season with a record of 5-12.
Central DeWitt eliminated in 5-2 loss to Maquoketa
Central DeWitt fell 5-2 to Maquoketa at home Thursday night.
Maquoketa gained the advantage and never looked back as they eliminated the Sabers on the road.
For Central DeWitt, they end their season 3-13 and ended the season on a seven game losing streak.
Northeast blanked by Wahlert Catholic
The Northeast girls soccer team dropped their opening round playoff game on Wednesday night, as they were shutout by the Golden Eagles.
Wahlert Catholic scored four in each half as they move on, eliminating the Rebels from the playoffs.
The Rebels were unable to find any offense and dropped their tenth game of the season, ending with a record of 2-10 on the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.