The River Queens wanted to end their regular season with a bright spot and they did just that, defeating Muscatine in five sets on Tuesday night.
The River Queens were able to win a tight set one, 25-23, to take the early advantage. They stumbled in the next two sets, dropping each of them 19-25 and they found themselves in a hole.
It was not over for the River Queens, picking up the fourth set win 25-16 to force a winner take all set five.
In set five the River Queens were able to complete the comeback and secure their tenth win of the season.
They head into the playoffs with a record of 10-14 and will host Central DeWitt next Tuesday night.
Prince of Peace finishes eighth overall at Tri-Rivers Conference Meet
The Irish were able to finish in eighth place at their conference meet at North Linn High School on Tuesday evening.
They were led by Marcus Blount who finished in second place with a 17:01. Tate Ruden also had a good showing, finishing 15th with an 18:17.
Hakeal Powell finished in 38th with a 20:15. Brody Dehner came in 53rd with a 21:50. Sam Sisneros finished in 58th with a time of 22:56 and Liam Darsidan was right behind him in 59th with a 23:04.
Both Blount and Ruden earned all conference honors. Districts will take place next Thursday at Cascade as they look to qualify for the state race.
