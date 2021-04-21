The River Queens girls tennis team topped Pleasant Valley 5-4 Tuesday at Clinton.
“Abby Struble leads in the victories, with a win at No. 1 singles,” Clinton coach Cindy Rasche said. “Extraordinary play by Anna Current. Played like a well-oiled machine. Abby Struble at No. 1 played her best tennis to date. She was on fire. Jayden Kissack was blasting serves and headed to the net to put the volley away.
“No. 1 doubles had a slow start, but had a better second half, Nos. 2 and 3 doubles were awesome with good serving and poaching. Bringing in the final match was our No. 3 doubles. God was good to the River Queens!”
Camanche 7, Davenport Central 2
The Indians defeated DC Tuesday at Camanche.
Maddie Michels, Emma Holstein, Elise Davison, Hannah Dorsey and Grace Evers picked up singles wins. Holstein/Dorsey and Davison/Evers got doubles wins.
Prince of Peace 5, Tipton 3
The Irish (2-3) defeated the Tigers (0-5) Tuesday at Northeast.
PoP’s Marcus Blount and Kyle Sager both had two goals, while DaSean Mingo had one. Blount had two assists, while Jaxon Dehner, Mingo and Sager each had one. Goalkeeper Eric Berry had 13 saves.
Northeast second at Bellevue
The Rebels placed second (191) in a triangular with Bellevue (167) and Marquette Catholic (197) Tuesday at Bellevue Golf Club.
Camanche 5, Maquoketa 4
The Indians topped the Cardinals Tuesday at Maquoketa.
Camanche’s Luke Goble, Logan Waltz and Chase Sbertoli picked up singles wins. Goble/Waltz and Owen Everson/Jacob Liles picked up doubles wins.
Pleasant Valley 9, Clinton 0
The Spartans topped the River Kings Tuesday at PV.
Central DeWitt second, Northeast sixth at Maquoketa
The Sabers placed second (435) and the Rebels sixth (466) at the Maquoketa Invitational Wednesday at Maquoketa Country Club.
Tipton 5, Northeast 0
The Tigers (3-2) defeated the Rebels (0-3) Tuesday at Goose Lake.
Northeast goalkeeper Emma Krogman had four saves.
Bettendorf 9, Central DeWitt 0
The Bulldogs (4-2) defeated the Sabers (3-5) Tuesday at DeWitt.
