RIVERDALE, Ia - The Clinton River Kings competed against some tough competition at the Pleasant Valley Track & Field Invite on Thursday evening.
Clinton senior Ajai Russell led the River Kings with a discus throw of 166-11 to place second in the event.
Terry Liggins, Jakobe Worrels, Merik McDowell and Collin Fullick ran a 1:42.42 sprint medley to place third.
Sophomore Bryant Lee also had a solid day, placing fourth in the 200 meter dash with a 23.84. He also placed fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 11.71.
Central DeWitt was also there competing as they had a nice day, placing second as a team with 116.33 total points.
Senior Alex Fuller got things started for the Sabers with a 50.82 second 400 meter dash to take first place.
Tristan Rheingans continued his success from a year ago, taking first place in the 400 meter hurdles low with a time of 55.48 seconds.
The Sabers then won the 4x400 meter relay. The team consisted of Fuller, Rheingans, Will Ginter and David Harper.
They also took first place in the sprint medley behind Colton Sawyer, Fuller, Ginter and Alex Brown as they ran a 1:37.72.
Colby Cornelius snagged the Sabers another event win with a jump of 5 feet 10 inches in the high jump competition.
Clinton competes at Lady Lancer Relays
ELDRIDGE, Ia - The Clinton River Queens were in action at the Lancer Relays on Thursday afternoon.
As a team the River Queens took sixth place with 58 total points.
Kanijah Angel picked up a first place finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 12.91 seconds. Angel also took third in the 200 meter dash with a time of 26.60 seconds.
Sescie Haan took third in the 400 meter hurdles with a time of 1:12.60.
Quinn Nielsen, Hannah Malli, Makayla Howard and Kanijah Angel came in second place in the 4x100 meter relay with a time of 51.31 seconds. They were a tenth of a second behind the first place finishers from Iowa City Liberty.
Capping off the day was Camryn Sattler who finished in fourth place during the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:15.55.
River Kings improve to 2-0 with win over Maquoketa
CLINTON - The Clinton River Kings defeated the Maquoketa Cardinals 2-0 on Thursday night to improve their record to 2-0 to begin the season.
Kevin Escobar started off the scoring for the River Kings before Sabir Akiti put the game on ice with a second goal later in the game to secure the win.
The River Kings will be in Solon on Saturday to compete in the Spartan Classic.
Unity Christian falls to Quad City Christian in three sets
The Unity Knights boys volleyball team was swept by the Quad City Christian Eagles on Thursday night.
The Eagles started off strong, winning set one 25-16 and then snuck out of set two with a 25-21 win. They then finished things off with a tight 25-23 victory in set three to get the win.
Leading the way for Unity was Nathan Woessener and Samm Wilbur as they recorded eight and seven kills respectively.
Central DeWitt opens up girls tennis season with 9-0 win over Camanche
DEWITT - The Central DeWitt Sabers defeated the Camanche Storm 9-0 on Thursday afternoon to open up the season in the win column.
Lexy Cooper defeated Elli Davison 7-5 and 6-2 to begin the day. Brooke Bloom beat Makailla Hughes 7-5 and 6-1 to secure another point. Paige Owens defeated Hannah Dorsey 6-2 and 6-2. Isabelle Pierce battled with Grace Evers 7-5, 6-7 and 10-7 for the win. Saydie Roling defeated Alivia Baker 6-3 and 6-2. Finally, Kate Kuehl defeated Cheyanne Tucker 6-2 and 6-3.
The Sabers then swept the Storm in doubles play to cap off the day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.