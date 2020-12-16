The Central DeWitt wrestling team defeated Camanche 45-27 on senior night Tuesday in DeWitt.
106 pounds — Camanche’s Jaxon Bussa over Ben Schutterle, fall 1:58. 113 — C-D’s Royce Butt over Ethan Benavides, decision 5-2. 120 — C-D’s Keaton Zeimet win, forfeit. 126 — C’D’s Keaton Simmons over Hunter Long, fall 3:25. 132 — Camanche’s David Grimes over Ryan Kramer, decision 12-5. 138 — C-D’s Cael Grell over Lane Sbertoli, fall 1:17. 145 — Camanche’s Eric Kinkaid over Carter Donovan, technical fall 4:56. 152 — Camanche’s Brennan Kramer over Koal Bossom, major decision 15-4. 160 — C-D’s Cade Shaw over Ty Gravert, fall 2:48. 170 — Camanche’s Logan Waltz over Landon Peterson, decision 10-3. 182 — Camanche’s Cade Everson over Peyton Morgan, fall 0:51. 195 — C-D’s Mitchell Howard win, forfeit. 220 — C-D’s Devin Luskey over Ethan Middendorp, fall 3:03. 285 — C-D’s Sam Gravert win, forfeit.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Prince of Peace 60, Cedar Valley Christian 29
The Irish (1-3) picked up their first win of the season over the Huskies (1-4) in a Tri-Rivers conference game Tuesday in Clinton.
Prince of Peace’s Dasean Mingo had 13 points, six assists and four steals. Kyler Wallace had 12 points and four steals. Kyle Sager had 12 points and seven rebounds.
Easton Valley 64, Calamus-Wheatland 43
The River Hawks (5-0) defeated the Warriors (1-4) in a Tri-River Conference game Tuesday in Wheatland.
EV’s Kaleb Cornilsen had 23 points and Porter Fuegen added 17.
Dubuque Wahlert Catholic 59, Central DeWitt 57
The Golden Eagles (2-0) defeated the Sabers (2-3) in a non-conference game Tuesday in DeWitt.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prince of Peace 57, Cedar Valley Christian 17
The Irish defeated the Huskies in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday in Clinton.
Prince of Peace’s Paige Kuehl had 17 points and five assists. Lilly Isenhour has 12 points and six rebounds. Isabel hansen had 10 points.
Calamus-Wheatland 52, Easton Valley 40
The Warriors (3-3) defeated the River Hawks (2-4) Tuesday in Wheatland.
EV’s Renee Hartung had 14 points and Dakota Dyson had 11 points with four steals.
Prince of Peace 49, Quad City Christian 16
The Irish defeated Quad City Christian in a non-conference game Monday in Clinton.
Prince of Peace’s Anabel Blount had 15 points and four assists. Paige Kuehl had 13 assists.
BOYS BOWLING
Camanche 3,112, Durant 2,646
The Indians defeated Durant in a River Valley Conference match Tuesday in Camanche.
Scoring for Camanche were: Troy Edmunds (512), Jacob Hartman (414), David Hendricks (398), Ethan Schultz (396), Seth Steines (395) and Tyson Edmunds (388).
Muscatine 2,817, Clinton 2,805
The River Kings fell on Tuesday at Muscatine.
GIRLS BOWLING
Clinton 2,509, Muscatine 2,269
The River Queens won Tuesday at Muscatine.
Camanche 3,023, Bettendorf (score not posted)
Scoring for the Indians on Tuesday at Camanche were: Michelle Stewart (471), Mackenzie Kelly (434), Emilee Hall (407), Kaylee Tebbe (359), Keelan Kelly (357) and Kennedy Bogwood (352).
