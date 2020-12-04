The Class 4A No.5-ranked Central DeWitt girls basketball team (2-0, 1-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference) defeated Pleasant Valley (1-1) 57-52 after making a 13-point comeback Friday in DeWitt.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa Valley 67, Prince of Peace 41
The Irish (1-1) fell Friday at Maquoketa.
West Branch 61, Northeast 29
The Rebels (1-2) fell to West Branch (2-0) Friday on the road.
Northeast 61, North Cedar 28
Northeast defeated North Cedar Tuesday in Goose Lake.
Northeast’s Alexis Ehlers had 15 points, Emma Fowler had 11 and Ellie Rickertsen had 10. Alyssa Fowler had four steals. Rickertsen and Ehlers both had four assists. Aubrie Kruse had five rebounds. Ehlers and Neveah Hildebrandt each had a block.
Central DeWitt 57, Solon 41
The Sabers topped the Spartans on the road Tuesday at Solon,
Central DeWitt’s Taylor Veach had 27 points and Allison Meadows had 13. Talbot Kinney had six rebounds, three assists and a block. Natalie Butler had four steals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
West Branch 62, Northeast 58 (OT)
The Rebels (1-1) lost in overtime Friday at West Branch.
Pleasant Valley 48, Central DeWitt 41
The Sabers (1-1) fell to Pleasant Valley (1-0) Friday on the road.
Central DeWitt 61, Solon 56
The Sabers defeated Solon 61-56 in their season-opener on Monday at home.
Northeast 57, North Cedar 41
The Rebels topped North Cedar in their season opener Tuesday in Goose Lake.
Northeast’s Judd Swanton had 18 points, Cade Hughes had 15 and Carter Pataska had 14. Pataska and Hughes both had seven rebounds. Alijah Dopson had five assists. Hayden Lee and Dopson both had two steals. Swanton had three blocks.
BOYS BOWLING
Central DeWitt 2,806, North Scott 2,730
The Sabers topped the Lancers Friday at DeWitt Lanes.
Scoring for Central DeWitt were: Cory McAleer (402), William Vanderbilt (401), Xander Gibson (380), Eli Haack (379), Kaden Dammeier (346) and Branden Russell (337).
Camanche 3,112, Bellevue 2,837
The Indians defeated the Comets at Imperial Lanes in Camanche on Thursday.
Scoring for the Indians were: Jacob Hartman (506), Troy Edmunds (424), Ethan Schultz (418), Seth Steines (390), Keaton Hines (327) and Lucas Goble (316).
GIRLS BOWLING
Central DeWitt 2,421, North Scott 2,029
The Sabers topped the Lancers Friday at DeWitt Lanes.
Scoring for Central DeWitt were: Makenzi Dammeier (364), Eve Schmitt (334), Kim Hendricks (320), Alyssa Lampe (293), Jena Edwards (280) and Alyssa Weigandt (247).
Camanche 2,795, Bellevue 630
The Indians defeated the Comets at Imperial Lanes in Camanche on Monday.
Scoring for the Indians were: Emilee Hall (434), Michelle Stewart (402), Mackenzie Kelly (384), Kaylee Tebbe (372), Kennedy Bigwood (308) and Kaelan Kelly (275).
