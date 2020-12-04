DeWitt

The Class 4A No.5-ranked Central DeWitt girls basketball team (2-0, 1-0 Mississippi Athletic Conference) defeated Pleasant Valley (1-1) 57-52 after making a 13-point comeback Friday in DeWitt.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Maquoketa Valley 67, Prince of Peace 41

The Irish (1-1) fell Friday at Maquoketa.

West Branch 61, Northeast 29

The Rebels (1-2) fell to West Branch (2-0) Friday on the road.

Northeast 61, North Cedar 28

Northeast defeated North Cedar Tuesday in Goose Lake.

Northeast’s Alexis Ehlers had 15 points, Emma Fowler had 11 and Ellie Rickertsen had 10. Alyssa Fowler had four steals. Rickertsen and Ehlers both had four assists. Aubrie Kruse had five rebounds. Ehlers and Neveah Hildebrandt each had a block.

Central DeWitt 57, Solon 41

The Sabers topped the Spartans on the road Tuesday at Solon,

Central DeWitt’s Taylor Veach had 27 points and Allison Meadows had 13. Talbot Kinney had six rebounds, three assists and a block. Natalie Butler had four steals.

BOYS BASKETBALL

West Branch 62, Northeast 58 (OT)

The Rebels (1-1) lost in overtime Friday at West Branch.

Pleasant Valley 48, Central DeWitt 41

The Sabers (1-1) fell to Pleasant Valley (1-0) Friday on the road.

Central DeWitt 61, Solon 56

The Sabers defeated Solon 61-56 in their season-opener on Monday at home.

Northeast 57, North Cedar 41

The Rebels topped North Cedar in their season opener Tuesday in Goose Lake.

Northeast’s Judd Swanton had 18 points, Cade Hughes had 15 and Carter Pataska had 14. Pataska and Hughes both had seven rebounds. Alijah Dopson had five assists. Hayden Lee and Dopson both had two steals. Swanton had three blocks.

BOYS BOWLING

Central DeWitt 2,806, North Scott 2,730

The Sabers topped the Lancers Friday at DeWitt Lanes.

Scoring for Central DeWitt were: Cory McAleer (402), William Vanderbilt (401), Xander Gibson (380), Eli Haack (379), Kaden Dammeier (346) and Branden Russell (337).

Camanche 3,112, Bellevue 2,837

The Indians defeated the Comets at Imperial Lanes in Camanche on Thursday.

Scoring for the Indians were: Jacob Hartman (506), Troy Edmunds (424), Ethan Schultz (418), Seth Steines (390), Keaton Hines (327) and Lucas Goble (316).

GIRLS BOWLING

Central DeWitt 2,421, North Scott 2,029

The Sabers topped the Lancers Friday at DeWitt Lanes.

Scoring for Central DeWitt were: Makenzi Dammeier (364), Eve Schmitt (334), Kim Hendricks (320), Alyssa Lampe (293), Jena Edwards (280) and Alyssa Weigandt (247).

Camanche 2,795, Bellevue 630

The Indians defeated the Comets at Imperial Lanes in Camanche on Monday.

Scoring for the Indians were: Emilee Hall (434), Michelle Stewart (402), Mackenzie Kelly (384), Kaylee Tebbe (372), Kennedy Bigwood (308) and Kaelan Kelly (275).

Tags

Trending Video