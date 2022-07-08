CENTER POINT – The Central DeWitt Sabers defeated the Center Point-Urbana Stormin Pointers 13-6 on Friday night to advance to the Iowa class 3a substate semifinals.
The Sabers struck first with two runs in the first inning before adding three more in the third inning. The Stormin Pointers came back to score four runs in the bottom of the third inning to bring themselves within one run as they trailed 5-4.
The Sabers tacked on three runs in both the fourth and sixth innings to take a commanding 11-5 lead. The Stormin Pointers scored a run in the bottom of the sixth to cut the Sabers lead to five.
The Sabers added run support in the top of the seventh inning, scoring two more runs and heading into the bottom half of the inning up 13-5. The Stormin Pointers would get a run across but it would not be enough as the Sabers advance to the substate semifinals.
The Sabers were led by Drew McAvan who had three hits for two RBIs and scored three times. Jacob Maher drove in four runs including a homerun to help lead the Sabers. Noah Thein went all seven innings, striking out six batters and picked up the victory.
The Sabers will play at the McAleece Park and Recreation Complex in Dubuque on Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.