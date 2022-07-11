DUBUQUE – The Sabers stunned the Wahlert Catholic Golden Eagles on Monday night, defeating the number one seed 7-3 to advance to the state qualifier against West Delaware on Wednesday night.
The Sabers scored first in the top of the first inning, taking an early 1-0 lead.
Kyle Bixby got the start for the Sabers, going 5.2 innings and giving up three runs.
The Eagles came back to score three runs in the first two innings and take a 3-1 lead over the Sabers. However, the Sabers would not be phased, scoring four more unanswered runs to take a 5-3 lead and put the one seeded Eagles on upset watch.
Noah Thein doubled in two runs in the top of the seventh inning to add some much needed insurance as they took a 7-3 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Sabers kept the Golden Eagles silent in the bottom of the seventh and completed the upset.
Clinton falls to Iowa City Liberty in first round of 4a Substate
IOWA CITY – The Clinton River Kings were eliminated by the Iowa City Liberty Lightning 5-3 on Saturday afternoon.
The Lightning got on the board first, scoring one run in the bottom of the first to take the early lead. In the top of the second, the River Kings evened things up at one a piece with a run of their own.
In the third inning the River Kings kept that offense going, scoring two more runs to take their first lead of the game.
This lead would hold for the next three innings. The River Kings pitching and defense was holding strong after the first inning, shutting out the Lightning until the sixth inning.
However, the sixth was where it all went south for the River Kings. The Lightning scored four runs to take back the lead 5-3. This swung the momentum in favor of the Lightning heading into the seventh inning.
In the seventh inning the Lightning shut out the River Kings to advance to the substate semifinals with a 5-3 victory. Jack Turgasen closed out the game for Lightning pitched the final three innings, striking out seven innings.
For the River Kings they end their season with a 17-13 record.
Storm taken out by Cougars, 10-0 in Substate semifinals
CASCADE – It was all Cascade on Saturday night, as they defeated Camanche 10-0 to advance to the substate finals.
Mike Delzell got the start for the Storm and it was a struggle. A big first inning by the Cougars where they plated seven runs was the key to success. In what was a large deficit got worse when the Storm bats could not find their stride.
The Cougars added three more runs to the lead in the fourth inning to put pressure on the Storm to score in the top of the fifth or their season was over.
The Cougars proved why they were the one seed in their region, shutting out the Storm and getting the 10-0 win in five innings.
The Storm end their season in the 2a substate semifinals with a record of 12-11 on the year.
Easton Valley shut out by Lisbon, 2-0
LISBON – Easton Valley dropped a close one to Lisbon, 2-0 to lose the class 1a substate semifinal.
This was an all out pitchers duel by both teams. The Lions had Hunter Clark on the mound and he was absolutely dealing. He went the full seven inning, striking out 15 batters and allowing no runs.
The River Hawks pitching was crushing it up until the fifth inning when they gave up a run. The Lions added another run in the bottom of the sixth to take a 2-0 lead heading into the seventh inning.
The pitching held the River Hawks silent and the Lions advanced to the 1a substate finals.
The River Hawks end their season with a 16-6 record.
Sabers defeated by Lady Lancers, end season 14-25
ELDRIDGE – The Central DeWitt Saber softball team fell to the North Scott Lady Lancers 6-0 on Saturday night.
Paige Owens got the start for the Sabers, pitching six innings and giving up six runs. She recorded no strikeouts as the Lady Lancers proved to be too much for the Sabers.
Fayeth Henningsen led the Sabers in hits with two, batting 1.000 on the night.
The Lady Lancers shut down the Sabers as they cruised through the regional semifinal to advance to the final.
The Sabers end their season with a record of 14-25.
