The Central DeWitt wrestling team placed third at a IHSAA Class 2A Team Regional meet Tuesday at West Delaware.
The Sabers fell 42-23 to South Tama. South Tama went on to fall to eventual first-place West Delaware, 74-0.
“We didn’t make it through, but you know what, we had a good season,” Central DeWitt coach Matt Ohnemus said. “It’s obviously disappointing because I told the guys, 'That’s a cool thing about a season — you have this collection of guys that, for one year only, will be that collection.’ You try and capture this magic elixir, this chemistry experiment of personalities, characters and you come together and I’m sad to see that’s over. You want to keep that going as long as you can.
“Now our focus shifts and we’ve got six guys that we feel like all have a good shot to wrestle at the state tournament and our full attention turns to, ‘How do we best prepare them?’ and we’ve got three days before we’ll see who continues on next week.”
Central DeWitt’s Royce Butt (113 pounds) defeated South Tama’s McCael Bear (major decision 11-2). Keaton Zeimet (120) defeated Amare Chavez (technical fall 16-0 3:21). Cael Grell (138) defeated Kyler Smith (fall 3:20). Koal Bossom (145) defeated Andres Lugo (decision 15-11). Carter Donovan (152) defeated Brady Knode (technical fall 25-9 6:00).
BOYS BASKETBALL
Monticello 34, Camanche 33
The Panthers (17-0) defeated the Indians (14-6) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Camanche.
A moving screen foul on Camanche late in the game derailed the Indians’ opportunity to take a lead on one of the final possessions.
Monticello claimed the River Valley Conference Championship for the second year in a row.
Zayne Feller led the Indians with 12 points.
Prince of Peace 60, Calamus-Wheatland 56
The Irish (12-7) defeated the Warriors (10-10) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Clinton.
Kyler Wallace led the Irish with 19 points. DaSean Mingo scored 11 points in his first game back from having to quarantine due to a possible COVID-19 exposure. Marcus Blount and Kyle Sager each added 10 points.
Class 1A No. 4 Easton Valley 58, Marquette Catholic 45
The River Hawks (18-0) defeated the Mohawks (7-11) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Miles.
Pleasant Valley 75, Clinton 45
The Spartans (14-3) defeated the River Kings (1-14) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at PV.
Northeast 33, Cascade 30
The Rebels (9-7) defeated the Cougars (6-14) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Goose Lake.
Judd Swanton led Northeast with 15 points.
Central DeWitt 42, North Scott 36
The Sabers (10-7) defeated the Lancers (10-5) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday at North Scott.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pleasant Valley 52, Clinton 12
The Spartans (10-7) defeated the River Queens (0-14) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at Clinton.
North Cedar 41, Camanche 36
The Knights (1-19) defeated the Indians (3-17) in a River Valley Conference game Wednesday at Camanche.
"North Cedar wanted it more than us," Camanche coach Andrew Carbajal said. "They played well and we just happened to make too many mistakes at the end."
Camanche fell to Tipton 49-18 on Tuesday.
Maquoketa 61, Northeast 57
The Cardinals (10-11) defeated the Rebels (6-12) in a non-conference game Tuesday at Maquoketa.
Class 4A No. 5 North Scott 54, No. 4 Central DeWitt 48
The Lancers (13-1) beat the Sabers (13-2) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at North Scott.
The Sabers’ Taylor Veach had 17 points. Allison Meadows had 15 points with 10 rebounds.
BOYS BOWLING
Clinton 3,173, Bettendorf 2,983
The River Kings defeated the Bulldogs Tuesday at Bettendorf.
Scoring for Clinton were: Chase Stonestreet (first, 458 pins), Jack Pelham (second, 447), Dominick Judge (fifth, 439),
Carter Hudson (seventh, 402), Cooper Kohl (eighth, 379) and Josh Baker (11th, 339).
Muscatine 3,258, Central DeWitt 3,138
The Muskies defeated the Sabers Tuesday at Muscatine.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Kaden Dammeier (fourth, 447), Andrew Hall (fifth, 424), William Vanderbilt (sixth, 420), Eli Haack (eighth, 383), Lane Walker (ninth, 358) and Xander Gibson (12th, 323).
GIRLS BOWLING
Bettendorf 2,379, Clinton 2,347
The Bulldogs defeated the River Queens Tuesday at Bettendorf.
Scoring for Clinton were: Jazlyn Whitaker (345), Francis Hansen (319), Hannah Hartman (311), Ana Cunningham (302), Ciara Grinnall (275) and Sidney Pawski (270).
Muscatine 2,522, Central DeWitt 2,515
The Muskies defeated the Sabers Tuesday at Muscatine.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Kim Hendricks (first, 387), Jena Edwards (second, 370), Eve Schmitt (fifth, 363), Mairead Willimack (eighth, 307), Kaylie Cargill (eleventh, 292) and Olivia Reyna (12th, 248).
