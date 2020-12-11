The Central DeWitt boys basketball team defeated Muscatine 69-60 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday in DeWitt.
The Sabers improve to 2-2 (1-1 MAC), while Muscatine falls to 0-1 (0-1).
Camanche 67, Regina 48
The Indians (4-0) defeated the Regals in a River Valley Conference game Friday at Iowa City.
Regina Catholic 57, Camanche 19
The Indians (1-4) fell to Regina (4-0) in a River Valley Conference game Friday at Iowa City.
Central DeWitt 38, Muscatine 35
The Sabers (4-0) defeated Muscatine (0-1) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Friday at Muscatine.
Central DeWitt 2,868, Pleasant Valley 2,609
The Sabers topped PV Friday in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at home.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Kaden Dammeier (425), William Vanderbilt (400), Xander Gibson (368), Eli Haack (362), Corey McAleer (351) and Adam Townsley (238).
Central DeWitt 2,448, Pleasant Valley 2,251
The Sabers topped PV in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at home.
Scoring for the Sabers were: Jena Edwards (377), Alyssa Lampe (340), Eve Schmitt (322), Alyssa Weigandt (293), Makenzi Dammeier (246) and Ashli Bossom (241).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.