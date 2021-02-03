The Central DeWitt boys basketball team (8-7) won its third game in a row and defeated Class 3A-No. 9 ranked Davenport Assumption (10-5) 55-43 in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at DeWitt.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bettendorf 60, Clinton 48
The Bulldogs (2-6) defeated the River Kings (1-12) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at Bettendorf.
Prince of Peace 51, Marquette 50
The Irish (9-7) defeated Marquette Catholic (7-10) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Clinton.
Kyler Wallace led the Irish with 14 points, Brandon Raab had 11 and Marcus Blount added 10.
Monticello 40, Northeast 27
The Panthers (15-0) defeated the Rebels (8-6) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Goose Lake.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bettendorf 52, Clinton 18
The Bulldogs (6-3) defeated the River Queens (0-12) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at Clinton.
Bellevue 58, Camanche 28
The Class 2A-No. 6-ranked Comets (16-1) defeated the Indians (3-14) in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Camanche.
“They’re a great team, they’re really-well coached,” Camanche coach Andrew Carbajal said. “They barely make mistakes and that’s the thing — I felt my girls came out, we hung with them for a little bit, kind of got gassed, but if we could pass the ball and find the openings in their defense, then maybe jump stop, pass out, then maybe our looks would be a little better.
“Our turnovers were a little bit too high for my liking, but ultimately, compared to their place we played a lot better, we played with them, we did some things that I like.”
Bridgette Hundley led the Indians with seven points.
Monticello 71, Northeast 38
The Panthers (13-5) defeated the Rebels (6-10) 71-38 in a River Valley Conference game Tuesday at Goose Lake.
Easton Valley 50, Midland 31
The River Hawks (9-10) defeated the Eagles (3-13) in a Tri-Rivers Conference game Tuesday at Miles.
Central DeWitt 51, Davenport Assumption 37
The Sabers (13-1) defeated the Knights (5-8) in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game Tuesday at DeWitt.
