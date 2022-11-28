ORION – The Steamers had a back and forth week at the Orion Turkey Tournament, going 2-2 but finishing off the week with a win.
They began Tuesday with a 44-33 win over Alleman. They then fell later that night to Mercer County 53-32 to split the night.
On Friday they had another game as they dropped one to Sherrard, 42-36. The next day they finished off the tournament with a positive, defeating Orion 60-40.
Junior Baylen Damhoff and senior Ethan Price have been the two leading scorers so far for the Steamers. Damhoff led in their win over Alleman with 20 points.
Price led the team on Saturday with 22 points against Orion.
The Steamers are on the road on Tuesday night against 0-3 Aquin Catholic.
River Queens struggle against Bettendorf in first dual match of season
The River Queens had their first dual match of the season on Monday night as they took on Bettendorf.
Things did not go their way however as they won just two matches all night. Akemah McClendon and Cambrie McLoyd were the only two to win a match.
“The girls fought hard, experience is what got us tonight. We just need more time on the mat. I’m proud of our girls competing in their first ever dual meet underneath a spotlight against a tough team. We will get better, it’s early.” Head coach Dylan Schneeberger said.
