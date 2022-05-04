CAMANCHE – In a long week for Camanche tennis, the Storm fell to Davenport Central 7-2 on Wednesday night at home, less than a week before the postseason starts.
The Storm had a jam-packed week of tennis,” Camanche head tennis coach Emily Turner said. “The boys played Saturday at the Clinton Invitational, played Monday night against Sterling Newman, had their loss against Central on Wednesday at home and will play once more on Thursday.
That’s all before heading to district tennis at Columbus High School on Monday.
“We’ve had a really long week this week. It’s good to get the practice. We’re running a little ragged I think, playing three days in a row, but it is good to get these matches outside.”
Even with the loss on Wednesday, the Storm put up some long and lengthy fights on their home court against a 2A Wildcats team. No. 1 doubles team Lucas Goble and Chase Stonestreet battled to take the win. Both Kaiden Jenkins and Mason Duritza went to super tiebreakers, experience Turner wants to see heading into postseason next week.
“I was really pleased, two of our No. 3 and No. 4 singles went to super tiebreakers,” Turner said. “Neither one of them had been put into that position before. Even though we didn’t necessarily get the score we wanted in both of those, they really had to fight for those set wins they got in the second set. That was nice to see them not roll over, but to come back and fight and get to that third set.”
The Storm (5-11-1) will travel to Davenport Assumption Thursday to wrap up regular season play. Then, they’ll turn their attention to the postseason.
“Our only two that have seen what a varsity district is like is our No. 1 and No. 2 [Goble and Sbertoli],” Turner said. “I just want them going in there and not playing scared. Going in there confident, playing the tennis we’ve been playing all season.
“Nothing is by flight. I want them to remember anyone can take out a No. 1 doubles team or a No. 2 doubles team or a higher singles player. They have the capability of doing that, so hopefully they play with the confidence of knowing they can do that, too.”
FULTON SB FALLS IN NON-CONFERENCE ACTION
ORION, Ill. – The Fulton softball team lost a nail biter to Orion on the road on Wednesday, falling 6-5 after the Chargers made a late comeback.
“These are the games I like,” head coach Teri Fett said. “Close ones. Just wish we had been on the winning end.”
The Steamers had built a 5-1 lead going into the sixth inning, thanks in part to back-to-back home runs from Annaka Hackett and Madyson Luskey. Hackett ended the game with a team-high three hits.
The Chargers plated five in the sixth inning, taking the lead and leaving Fulton without an answer by the final out.
The Steamers had 10 strikeouts on the night.
“We gave up a nice lead,” Fett said. “We needed those strike outs to be hits to win.”
Fulton will return to conference play right away, traveling to Warren High School before returning home Friday night at Drives Park.
“We really need to bounce back,” Fett said. “We go into conference play again Thursday at Warren and Friday against Warren at home.”
STEAMER BASEBALL DROPS GAME ON ROAD
ORION, Ill. – The Fulton baseball team was just slightly behind the offense of Orion all night, falling 9-6 on the road in a non-conference matchup.
The Steamers put up one run in the first inning, but saw the Chargers answer with two.
The same happened in the third. Fulton plated five runs, but Orion put up the same to take the 7-6 lead.
The Chargers finished with two more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Ethan Price pitches two and two thirds innings for Fulton, giving up seven runs of four hits and five walks. Reed Owen finished out the game and gave up the final two runs on three hits, striking out six.
Drew Dykstra went 3-for-3 from the plate, while Davis Lundin went 2-for-2 and drove in two runs. Kannon Wynkoop had three RBI off two hits.
The Steamers (7-0, 11-3) will travel to Warren on Thursday night.
UNITY WINS FOURTH SOCCER GAME
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton Unity Christian girls soccer team continued an impressive inaugural season on Monday night, taking down Quad City Christian 3-2.
Carrie Willoughby scored two goals for the Knights, and Kaylie Hays had the third.
The Knights improve to 4-2 on on the year and will play Tr-State Christian on Thursday night.
