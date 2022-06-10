CAMANCHE - The Camanche baseball team jumped all over West Liberty on Thursday night to pick up a much needed 11-1 win.
After losing both games of their double header against Monticello earlier in the week, the Storm needed a victory and they delivered.
After letting the Comets score a run in the top of the first inning, the Storm answered with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning.
The Storm put up four more runs in the second inning to take the lead over the Comets 5-1. The third inning saw no runs from either side as it was the only inning without a run.
The Storm offense picked back up in the fourth inning, scoring two runs to make it a six run game. They then tacked on three more runs in the fifth inning to make it a 10-1 ballgame .
The pitching continued to be stellar, not allowing a run after the first inning. The Storm ended the game in the bottom of the sixth, taking home an 11-1 victory via the mercy rule.
The Storm play again on Saturday morning when they play three games at Calamus-Wheatland.
West Liberty bests Camanche 5-1
CAMANCHE - The Camanche softball team also got a look at West Liberty on Thursday night. However, they did not have the same luck as they fell 5-1 to the Comets.
The Comets started off strong, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning to take an early two run lead. They added to that in the second inning with another run to make it 3-0.
The Storm answered with a run of their own in the third inning to cut their deficit to two.
The Comets pitching and defense shut down the Storm the rest of the way out however. They would get a run in the sixth and seventh inning to add to their lead and defeat the Storm 5-1.
Camanche is back on the diamond on Monday when they host the number fifth ranked team in 3A, Northeast at 7 p.m.
Central DeWitt drops both games to Pleasant Valley
RIVERDALE - Central DeWitt softball dropped both games of their doubleheader to Pleasant Valley on Thursday night.
In game one it was all Spartans as they completely shut down the Sabers. The Spartans scored the first run of the game in the third inning to pick up a 1-0 lead.
They added to it with a huge fourth inning where they plated five runs to extend the lead to six. The Spartans finished off game one with another big inning in the fifth where they scored five runs to win 10-0.
In game two the Saber offense continued to struggle as they fell behind 2-0 early on. The Sabers finally were able to score in the top half of the third inning, but the Spartans answered in the bottom half to make it a 3-1 game.
The Spartans plated three runs in the fifth inning and added to it in the sixth with another run to make it 7-1. The Sabers couldn't score again and fell 7-1 to the Spartans.
The Sabers play again on Monday night in a double header at Davenport North starting at 5 p.m.
Lisbon handles Easton Valley 7-1
MILES - The Lisbon Lions poured it on late to take down Easton Valley 7-1 on Thursday night.
After giving up a run in the top of the first inning, the River Hawks answered immediately to even the game at one a piece.
The defenses shined over the next four innings with neither team allowing any more runs through the fifth inning.
This did not last as the Lions found their offense in the top of the sixth, scoring five runs to blow it open and take the lead. They added to it in the seventh with another run. The River Hawks could not find an answer and fell to the Lions 7-1.
The River Hawks are on the road on Monday when they play Edgewood-Colesburg at 7 p.m.
