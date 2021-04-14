Easton Valley’s Sydney McNeil shot a 52 and was runner-up for medalist honors competing as an individual, while the EV boys golf team placed third (208 points) in a triangular Tuesday at Bellevue Golf Club.
Bellevue won the boys meet (176) and Marquette placed second (202).
Bellevue’s Ashton Felderman was medalist for the boys (40) and Marquette’s Beatrice Kamp medaled for the girls (49).
EV’s Ethan Farrell shot a 45 and Abe Driscoll shot a 47. The River Hawks are 1-3.
Clinton 9, Davenport North 0
The River Queens topped North Tuesday at Davenport.
Collecting singles wins (Nos. 1-6) for Clinton were: Abby Struble, Mackenzie Lange, Anna Current, Kallyn Keefer, Emily Manemann and Jayden Kissack.
Winning in doubles (Nos. 1-3) were: Struble/Lange, Current/Manemann and Keefer/Kissack.
Camanche second at Central City
The Indians placed second (175 points) Tuesday at a Central City Co-Ed meet.
Alburnett won the meet (208), Central City placed third (115) and Springville placed fourth (68).
Camanche’s Cade Everson won the 100-meter dash (11.81). Dylan Darsidan won the 400 dash (51.85) and the 800 run (2:00.79). Andrew Butt won the 1,600 run (5:03.38). Adam Dunlap won the high jump (5-10).
Clinton hosts 2021 River Queen Relays
Clinton hosted the River Queen Relays at the River King and Queen athletic complex Tuesday.
In Class A, Clinton placed fourth (65 points) and Central DeWitt sixth (53).
Iowa City-Liberty won the meet (163.50). North Scott placed second (131), Davenport West placed third (88), Davenport North fifth (57), Iowa City High seventh (52), Cedar Rapids Jefferson eighth (44) and Dubuque Senior ninth (30.5).
In Class B, Northeast won the meet (191). Bellevue and Maquoketa tied for second (118), Easton Valley placed fourth (69), Clinton fifth (48), Calamus-Wheatland sixth (46), Marquette Catholic seventh (38), Prince of Peace eighth (36) and Davenport North ninth (15).
Central DeWitt’s Soren Maricle won the high jump (4-10).
Northeast’s Neveah Hildebrandt won the 100-meter dash (13.05) and the 200 dash (27.03). Grace Ketelsen won the 800 run (2:43.84) and Faith Ketelsen was right behind her (2:44.31). Ellie Rickertsen won the 100 hurdles and Elizabeth Chambers was right behind her (17.95). Rickertsen won the 400 hurdles (1:09.31). Paige Holst, Rickertsen, Madison Tarr and Hildebrandt won the 4x100 relay (52.07). Holst, Tarr, Hildebrandt and Rickertsen won the 800 sprint medley (1:57.33). Faith Ketelsen, Makenzie Petersen, Molly Munck and Grace Ketelsen won the 4x800 relay (11:17.41). Madison Messerich, Chambers, Kayelee Hanssen and Aubrie Kruse won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:19.65). Chambers won the high jump (4-10).
Easton Valley’s Maddi Klemme, Maria Kilburg, Jaysie Wood and Lindsey Reuter won the 4x400 relay (4:39.62).
Camanche third at Central City
The Indians placed third (111 points) Tuesday at a Central City Co-Ed meet.
Alburnett won the meet (121), North Linn placed second (111), Maquoketa Valley fourth (105), Central City fifth (93) and Edgewood-Colesburg sixth (91).
Camanche’s Grace Nauman won the 400 dash (1:09.82). Ravae Ball won the 800 run (2:53.63) and the 1,500 run (6:08.92). Allison Kenneavy won the discus throw (93-11).
Camanche 5, Rock Island 4
The Indians defeated Rock Island Tuesday.
Luke Goble, Logan Waltz and Chase Sbertoli collected singles wins for Camanche. Waltz and Sbertoli, and Zach Schutte and Goble got doubles wins.
Central DeWitt 6, Davenport West 3
The Sabers defeated West Tuesday at Davenport.
Alex Tuttle, Gibson McEwen, Koal Bossom, Noah Thein got singles wins for the Sabers. Hunter Manatt and Tuttle, and McEwen and Thein won in doubles.
Anamosa 206, Camanche 200
Camanche fell to Anamosa Tuesday at Valley Oaks Golf Course in Clinton.
Fulton 2, West Carroll 0
The Steamers defeated West Carroll 25-17, 27-25 Wednesday at West Carroll.
Fulton’s Kylie Collachia had seven kills, 10 assists and seven digs. Teegan Germann had 13 digs. Lauren Mahoney had four aces.
Bureau Valley 2, Morrison 0
BV defeated Morrison 25-13, 25-18 Tuesday at Morrison.
Morrison’s Jordan Eads had seven digs, three assists and an ace.
Central DeWitt 6, Davenport West 0
The Sabers (3-2) defeated the Falcons (0-2) Tuesday at DeWitt.
Scoring for the Sabers were: EmmaGrace Hartman, Carlee Lincoln, Mia Braddock, Lily Fuglsang and Emma Gluesing.
Makaylea Yackle and Natalie Butler had assists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.