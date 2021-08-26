POP takes third at home tourney
CLINTON – Prince of Peace and Camanche volleyball teams braved the steamy conditions for some of the first volleyball action of the fall in a four-team tournament at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center in Clinton.
The Irish came away with two victories on the day, both coming over Class 2A Camanche. That left the Irish in third place as a team at their home tournament, and the newly dubbed Storm in fourth.
Prince of Peace started the day with a narrow loss to Tri-Rivers Conference opponent Calamus-Wheatland, 21-17, 21-19. They fell to Dubuque Hempstead 21-16, 21-8 in the second match and then took two from the Storm to end out the day.
“I’m really proud of the girls for turning things around after two tough losses to come back and finish the night with two wins,” Prince of Peace head coach Stacie Kenneavy said.
Lilly Isenhour led the team with 20 kills through the four games, adding 13 digs and five blocks. Shannon Kenneavy had the team high 28 assists and 15 digs, along with 11 aces.
Hempstead won the tournament, sweeping all three opponents.
Prince of Peace will play in Iowa City this weekend, taking on the Regina Invite. Camanche will travel to Maquoketa for more weekend tournament play. The two play each other in non-conference competition next week.
Fulton downs Riverdale 2-1
PORT BYRON, Ill. – The Fulton volleyball team overcame a early set loss to take down Riverdale 2-1 on Thursday night on the road.
The Steamers came out with the victory 22-25, 25-21, 25-22.
Gracie Sanderson led the offensive charge with 12 kills, while Brooklyn Brennan added another 7. Teegan Germann had 15 digs and Brennan added another 12 to the mix.
Fulton will play at Northeast High School in non-conference competition on Monday night.
