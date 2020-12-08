CLINTON – The Prince of Peace boys’ basketball team couldn’t keep up with last year’s Class 1A state runner-up, falling 82-31 to No. 1 North Linn Tuesday night at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center.
“It was a sprint,” Irish head coach Gerry Murphy said. “We knew that was what they were going to do, we went over it … I guess they’re believers now.”
Full-court pressure sent the Irish into a frenzy early. Back court turnovers ran rampant, and the Lynx turned those into easy transition points.
Prince of Peace turned the ball over upwards of 30 times throughout the contest, which was in continuous clock mode by the early second half.
“We were going too fast,” Murphy said. “We needed to slow down, go to our spots, do our thing and we didn’t. They made you play their game.”
A couple of easy buckets led to the first timeout with the Lynx leading 13-4. After that, Irish guard Desean Mingo picked up his second foul, sending him to the bench just three minutes into the game.
By the end of the quarter the Lynx led by 17. They led by 30 at the end of the half.
The pressure didn’t let off in the second half, either. With a lack of depth, the Irish quickly fell further behind.
Prince of Peace (0-2) moves on to take on Tri-Rivers West Edgewood-Colesburg on Friday night, turning around for a Saturday afternoon contest at home against Springville.
Camanche 79, North Cedar 52
The Indians (3-0) defeated the Knights (0-3) Tuesday in a River Valley Conference game at North Cedar.
Easton Valley 46, Maquoketa Valley 31
The River Hawks defeated the Wildcats Tuesday in a Tri-Rivers Conference game.
Western Dubuque 67, Central DeWitt 46
The Bobcats (2-0) defeated the Sabers (1-2) Tuesday in a non-conference game.
Camanche 43, North Cedar 35
The Indians (1-3) picked up their first win of the season over the Knights (0-3) Tuesday in a River Valley Conference game at North Cedar.
Central DeWitt 41, Davenport Assumption 34The Sabers (4-0) defeated the Knights (1-2) Tuesday in a Mississippi Athletic Conference game in DeWitt.
Maquoketa Valley 49, Easton Valley 29
The Wildcats (3-0) defeated the River Hawks (2-1) Tuesday in a Tri-Rivers Conference game at Miles.
North Linn 61, Prince of Peace 48
The Lynx (3-0) defeated the Irish 61-48 Tuesday in a Tri-Rivers Conference game in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.