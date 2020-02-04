Fulton gets huge win over NO. 6 Rockridge
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton boys took down the No. 6 ranked team in Class 2A on Tuesday night, beating Rockridge 68-60 on their home court.
The Steamers came out strong and kept adding to their lead. They led the Rockets by six at the half and extended that to 15 by the time the fourth quarter started.
“Big time effort out of all the guys,” head coach RJ Coffey tweeted out after the game. “Couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Steamers had four players in double digits, led by a 19-point performance from guard Connor Barnett. Kyler Pessman had another 18 points, while forward Bradlee Damhoff put up 15. Brock Mason added 10 to the mix.
Fulton improves to 18-6 on the season and 7-0 in the Three Rivers Athletic Conference.
They return to action on Friday night, welcoming Sherrard to their home court.
Camanche bounces back on road
BELLEVUE – The Indians bounced back from their second loss of the year on Sunday, taking down RVC opponent Bellevue 72-37.
Mike Delzell, Zayne Feller, Jordan Lawrence and Cam Soenksen all put up 12 points a piece for the Indians, while Zach Erwin added another 11 to the mix. Erwin also had five blocks on the night.
The Indians come back to Camanche on Friday night, welcoming Anamosa to their home court.
Camanche falls to Bellevue
BELLEVUE – A slow start to the offensive side of things sank the Camanche girls on Tuesday night and they suffered a 55-19 River Valley Conference loss to Bellevue on the road.
The Indians only managed to get up ten points in the first half, nine of them coming from threes late in the half. Tarah Wehde hit two threes throughout the contest to lead the scoring with 6 points.
The Indians hit six threes to account for 18 of their 19.
Camanche falls to 5-14 and will wrap up their regular season with Tipton on Februrary 11.
Rebels falter against Monticello
MONTICELLO – The Northeast girls struggled to score in the middle of the fourth quarter, watching Monticello pull away and take the game from the Rebels 62-54.
The Rebels were trailing by just three to start the final period, but the Panthers extended the lead to as many as seven. The deficit proved to much as the time ticked down.
Claire Abbott led in scoring for the Rebels with 15 points, 11 coming in the second half. Alexis Ehlers and Neveah Hildebrandt both had 11 a piece.
The Rebels fall to 11-9 and wrap up their regular season on Friday night, welcoming Bellevue to Goose Lake.
