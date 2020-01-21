Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a steadier snow developing late at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 29F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.