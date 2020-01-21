Central DeWitt downs Solon
DEWITT – The Central DeWitt boys team took home a big win on Tuesday night.
They beat Solon 62-52.
The Sabers (9-2) will go on the road on Thursday for a non-conference game, taking on Bettendorf. They return home on Friday.
No. 1 Easton Valley stays perfect
PRESTON – The top-ranked Easton Valley boys took another conference win from Marquette Catholic in Preston on Tuesday night, downing the Mohawks 81-38.
The River Hawks wasted no time, jumping out to a 26-4 double-digit lead after just one quarter of play.
Jessen Weber hit six threes on his way to a team-high 24 points, while Kaleb Cornilsen followed right behind with 23. Cade Jargo put up another 14.
The River Hawks (12-0) stay at home for more TRC play this Friday, welcoming Cedar Valley Christian to their home court.
Irish stretched thin in Tuesday loss
CLINTON – A shorthanded Prince of Peace boys team ran out of energy in the second of back-to-back games, falling 45-30 to Calamus-Wheatland at home.
The Irish were missing two starters: both CamRon Williams and Kyler Wallace were out of Tuesday night’s lineup. Only three players managed points – 19 of them came from Nathan Moeller and another nine from Kyle Sager.
Gage Ruden rounded out the scoring with four.
The Irish (4-9) take part in the Eric Ottens Tournament on Saturday, tipping off against Freeport Aquin.
Fulton routs Bureau Valley
FULTON, Ill. – The Fulton Steamers extended a winning streak on Tuesday, dominating Bureau Valley in a 66-39 victory.
The Steamers had a dominant third quarter that solidified the lead, outscoring the Storm 25-4 in those eight minutes.
Three Fulton athletes scored in double-digits: Bradlee Damhoff had 15, Kyler Pessman had 14 and Connor Barnett 13.
The Steamers improve to 14-5 (3-0 TRAC) and
No. 10 Central DeWitt rolls Solon
DEWITT – The No. 10 ranked Saber girls rolled over a Solon team at home on Tuesday night, taking a 60-35 win in front of a home crowd.
The Sabers (12-1) play on the road on Friday, taking on Iowa City Liberty.
No. 3 too much for River Hawks
PRESTON – The Easton Valley girls put up a fight, but ultimately were overpowered by a No. 3 Marquette team on Tuesday night, falling 61-48 at home.
The River Hawks (6-7) will play Cedar Valley Christian at home on Friday night. They beat the Knights 56-17 in the pair’s first meeting.
POP girls edged by Warriors
CLINTON – The Prince of Peace girls knew that Calamus-Wheatland would be a tough match up after a close game to kick off the season, and that was proved on Tuesday night.
The Warriors edged the Irish in the second Tri-Rivers Conference meeting, beating Prince of Peace 46-45.
The Irish jumped out fast, commanding most of the first quarter before it was knotted at 9-9. The Warriors came out and scored 18 points in the second period to take a commanding 27-19 lead into the half.
After trailing by as much as 11 in the third quarter, the Irish rallied back to take the lead for three of the last four minutes. However, they were held scoreless by the Warriors defense for much of that time, scoring just two points in the final half of the fourth quarter.
Lilly Isenhour led the Irish with 15 points. Paige Kuehl had nine and Anabel Blount had eight.
The Irish (7-7) will play Camanche on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup.
Clinton falls in MAC
DAVENPORT – The Clinton River Queens fell to Davenport Assumption on the road on Tuesday night 60-38.
Although they kept with the Knights in the second half, they trailed by nearly 20 points at the half and were unable to overcome the deficit.
The Queens fall to 1-11 and head to Muscatine on Friday.
Camanche girls fall to top-ranked Cougars
WELLMAN – A scoreless first half plagued the Indians, and they fell to the No. 1 Cascade girls for the second time this season 46-15.
The Indians were already trailing the Cougars 31-0 after the first sixteen minutes.
“[It was] a rough start,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Playing the No. 1 team in the state is nerve-wracking and it shows. I am proud we didn’t fold and finished 15-15 in the second half.”
Both Aubrey Carstensen and Tarah Wehde put up three pointers, and Maci Sloane and Erin Short ended with four points a piece.
Camanche (3-11) will play a non-conference game on Thursday at Prince of Peace.
