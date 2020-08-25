Clinton swept in opener
ELDRIDGE – The Clinton River Queen volleyball team started their season on the road on Tuesday night, falling in three sets to North Scott in Mississippi Athletic Conference play.
The Lady Lancers swept the Queens 25-16, 25-9, 25-21.
Clinton’s sophomore outside hitter Makayla Howard led the River Queens with 11 kills on the night.
Clinton (0-1) returns to action in a week. They play their first game in Yourd Gymnasium on Tuesday, Sept. 1 by welcoming Bettendorf to their home court.
DeWitt drops first
MUSCATINE – The Central DeWitt volleyball team kicked off their first season in the Mississippi Athletic Conference with a thrilling match with Muscatine, falling 3-2 on the road on Tuesday night.
The Muskies edged out the Sabers 20-25, 25-18, 26-24, 25-14, and 15-13.
After losing a 23-16 lead in the fourth set, Central DeWitt moved on to the final tie breaker. They watched the Muskies jump out to a 5-4 lead before a timeout. The two teams tied the game nine times throughout the set as they battled back and forth before the Muskies put together consecutive points to finish off the final set. to
The Sabers (0-1) now turn their attention to their own home tournament this Saturday. Other local teams will join the Sabers in DeWitt including Northeast and Camanche.
Cross country cancelled
CLINTON – The first cross country competition of the year was cancelled on Tuesday night, postponing the first gun for area runners.
The meet featuring Clinton High School, Northeast and Easton Valley was cancelled due to the heat of the week. Temperatures reached the upper 90s as the runners would have taken off for the race.
There’s been no make up date announced.
All three schools return to action next Tuesday in the same place.Clinton hosts the annual Schoolhouse Open at Emma Young Park, also welcoming local schools Prince of Peace and Camanche to the lineups.
Clinton gets MAC tourney
CLINTON – The Clinton boys golf team will host the Mississippi Athletic Conference golf meet later next month after a rearrangement because of COVID-19.
The MAC meet was originally scheduled to be played at Kewanee Dunes on Sept. 25-26 but has been moved to Valley Oaks in Clinton because of playing restrictions in the state of Illinois during the coronavirus pandemic. It’s also now a one day tournament instead of two.
The teams will play just on Friday, Sept. 25.
