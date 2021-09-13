Queens host home invite
CLINTON – The Clinton River Queens opened up their waters and hosted their annual swim invitational on Saturday, including against local school Morrison.
The home team finished with 63 team points, seventh out of the nine-team field. Morrison High School finished with 87.5, good for a sixth place team finish.
The best finishes for the River Queens came from the relays. Macie Hoffman, Jordyn Klinkhammer, Sarah Hilgendorf and Lydia Hoffman clocked in at 4:12.88 for a sixth place finish.
Hoffman, Klinkhammer, Hilgendorf and Hoffman also got a sixth place finish in the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, swimming in 4:12.88.
Lydia Hoffman finished seventh in the 200 Yard Freestyle, finishingin 2:10.75. Macie Hoffman finished eighth in the 50 Yard Free with a 27.11.
The best finish for the Fillies came from an individual performance from Kate Henson. Henson touched the wall in 1:14.54 in the 100 Yard Breaststroke. The time got her a third place finish.
Morrison got a sixth place finish in the 200 Yard Medley. Laney Edgeton, Kate Henson, Landri Harmon and BayLeigh Brewer finished the race in 2:07.13.
The relay team of Morgan Baker, Kate Henson, BayLeigh Brewer and Schyon Drolema finished fifth in the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay in 1:52.09, the Fillies’ best finish relay of the day. Morgan Baker, Landri HArmon, Laney Edgeton and Schyon Drolema finished the 400 Yard Freestyle in seventh place.
Kate Henson got a sixth place finish in the 200 Yard IM in 2:28.39. Schyon Drolema finished eighth individually in the 500 Yard Freestyle, clocking in at 5:54.38.
Landri Harmon finish the 100 Yard Backstroke in 1:08.38, good for an eighth place finish.
The Queens are back at it this week. They welcome Davenport West to the River King and Queen Aquatic Center Tuesday night.
Queens participate at North Scott
ELDRIDGE – With a loaded state-ranked volleyball field, the River Queens picked up one win and plenty of experience over the weekend at the Lancer Invitational.
Clinton played state-ranked Noth Scott and Bettendorf, along with Burlington Notre Dame and Davenport West in the round-robin pool play.
They picked up a 2-0 win over Davenport West 21-10, 21-8. The Queens play the Falcons in conference play this week. Makayla Howard finished with seven kills, and Mya Price had four digs. Ashtyn Dohrn served three aces in the two sets.
They were able to take a set from Bettendorf, but fell in three, 20-22, 21-17, 15-10. Payton Luett finished with seen digs in that game.
The River Queens fell to Burlington Notre Dame 21-13, 21-5. North Scott bea tClinton 21-12, 21-13. Ali House finished with two kills and one block, and Ashtyn Dohrn had six digs.
Clinton plays on the road on Tuesday, returning to MAC play.
River Hawks sweep tournament
CAMANCHE – The Easton Valley volleyball team got a complete sweep of their games Saturday at the Camanche Invitational.
After losing two teams, the round-robin tournament featured Camanche, Easton Valley and Northeast from the area, plus Bellevue.
Easton Valley didn’t lose a set on the day. They beat Northeast 21-14, 21-17. Kaitlyn Kuhl finished with 2.5 kills, and Kylee Ready had five digs on the set.
The River Hawks downed Bellevue 21-5, 21-12. They also dominated Camanche 21-6, 21-18. Kuhl had six kills between the final two games, leading the offense on the day.
Northeast battled with their three opponents but only picked up one win. They downed Camanche 21-14, 21-15. Clare Mulholland finished with four kills offensively, and Leah Mangelsen had eight digs on the defensive end.
After winning the first set against Bellevue, the Rebels lost 18-21, 21-19, 15-11. Mulholland led in kills once again, and Emily Johnson finished with 10 digs.
Northeast beat Camanche in two sets.
Camanche wasn’t able to win a game at home on Saturday. Along with their losses to Northeast and Easton Valley, the Storm lost to Bellevue 21-17, 21-19.
