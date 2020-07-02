Clinton baseball gets MAC sweep
CLINTON – The Clinton River Kings won their third and fourth straight games on Thursday, taking two from Davenport Central at the Durgin Complex in Clinton.
The Kings won the first game 12-7 and the second game 6-5 in extra innings.
Jace Howard worked the mound for most of the first game, allowing just seven hits and walking three. Tavian Bailey relieved Howard.
The Kings really jumped ahead of the Blue Devils in the third inning, plating five runs off of just three hits thanks to three Davenport Central errors. After that, the Blue Devils cut the lead to two, but five more runs off of six hits in the sixth inning solidified their lead once more.
It took a little longer to gain a lead in the second contest. Zach Hoffman took the mound this time around and held off the Blue Devil offense.
A one-run lead was all they had through the third. Max Holy brought in Addison Binnie with a sacrifice fly in the home half of the third to extend it to 2-0.
Hoffman had a 2-RBI hit in the third as well to give him and his defense more cushion. Hoffman held that same margin until he exited the game in the seventh inning, with Hunter Lockhart taking over the pitching duties.
Davenport Central came blazing back in the seventh inning, tying the contest up at 4-4 and sending things to extras. In the bottom of the eighth with Joe Simpson on third base, Jai Jensen sent a fly ball to the outfield. The distance gave Simpson enough time to tag at third and score the winning run for the walkoff.
Clinton improves to 7-4 and has another quick turnaround, welcoming North Scott on Friday night to their home diamond.
Camanche battles in Durant
DURANT – The Camanche baseball team went to extras while the softball team barely missed a victory in a Thursday night battle on the road against Durant.
The softball team fell 5-4.
Four of the Wildcats’ runs came in the fourth inning with the fifth being plated in the fifth. The Indians responded with four runs of their own in the sixth and seventh innings, but it was too little, too late.
Pitcher Tarah Wehde had nine strikeouts on the night.
“Going down 5-4 against a great team is rough,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “But we have to bounce back and head to Bellevue tomorrow.”
The final baseball score was not in when the Clinton Herald went to print.
The Indians both continue with River Valley Conference contests on Friday night, heading to Bellevue.
Northeast softball beats Regina
GOOSE LAKE – The No. 7 Northeast softball team added another win to their record with an 8-5 victory over Iowa City Regina on Thursday night at home.
The Regals had taken the 3-1 lead over the Rebels, but Northeast responded with a five-run second inning to take command of the game.
Madison Kluever pitched the game for the Rebels, allowing 12 hits and the five runs. Claire Abbott led offensively with three runs batted in.
The softball team improves to 10-2 on the year. The Rebels, both baseball and softball, welcome West Branch to Goose Lake on Friday.
Central DeWitt sweeps Independence
DEWITT – The No. 1 ranked Central DeWitt baseball team bounced back from their second loss of the year with a sweep over Independence.
The Sabers downed Independence 14-4 and 9-3 behind the complete pitching performances from Boomer Johnson and John McConhoy.
The Sabers improve to 14-2 and will play a doubleheader against Maquoketa at home on Monday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.