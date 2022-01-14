DAVENPORT - Both the Central DeWitt and Clinton wrestling teams competed Thursday night in a double dual at Davenport North.
The River Kings were edged out by DeWitt but won against North in their duals on Thursday. They fell 57-21 to the Sabers.
Ty Jurgersen was the only River Kings to pick up a win in the DeWitt dual, the other points coming off open matches. Jurgersen worked for four minute for a pin over DeWitt's Lawrence Flynn.
DeWitt finished with a sweep of the triangular.
The River Kings picked up a tight 42-36 win over Davenport North, with four River Kings picking up pins in that dual.
Riley Mercado won by fall over North's Parker Taylor in 3:58 at 132-pounds. Brooke Peters also picked up a pin at 152-pounds with a pin in the second period over North's Hunter Stevens.
Ty Jergersen got his second pin of the day over Holden Shrake. Mike Rausenberger finished out the scoring at 220-pounds with a 5:04 pin over Liam Glasgow.
Both teams are back in action this weekend, traveling to their respective tournaments. DeWitt will compete at Cascade, along with other local opponent Northeast. Clinton will travel to Cedar Rapids Jefferson.
FULTON WINS FRIDAY
POLO, Ill. - The No. 4 ranked Fulton boys team was one of the few area teams in action Friday night, traveling to Polo and picking up another win over Polo 59-22.
Baylen Damhoff led the scoring with 19 points, with Ethan Price adding 10.
The Steamers improve to 17-1 and perfect in the conference.
