ANAMOSA – In a River Valley Conference makeup game, the Camanche Indian varsity basketball team lost one and won one on Monday night.
The No. 2 ranked boys stayed perfect on the season with their win over the Blue Raiders.
With a 20-8 second quarter run, the Indians took a substantial 41-18 lead to halftime.
Cameron Soenksen led the scorers with 16 points, but four total Indians scored in double digits.
Zach Erwin had 11 points, while both Caleb Delzell and Jordan Lawrence scored 10. Erwin added eight rebounds and four blocks to the mix.
The boys improve to 10-0 and have a short turnaround, traveling to Cascade on Tuesday. They play Mid-Prairie on Friday and then participate in the Eric Ottens Shootout on Saturday afternoon.
The girls fell 43-31 to the Blue Raiders despite impressive shooting from Maddie Michels.
Michels went 5-for-7 from the three point line for 15 total points.
“Maddie Michels was sniping out there for us,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “We played a little off tonight ... turnovers and their offensive rebounds killed us.”
After trailing by just two at the half, Camanche was held to just five points in the third quarter, watching Anamosa take a 30-18 lead heading into the fourth period. That deficit proved too much for the Indians.
Camanche drained a total of eight threes. Lauren Snyder had one for her seven points, while Aubrey Carstensen and Tarah Wehde both hit another.
The Indians head to Cascade as well Tuesday night, taking on the No. 1 ranked Cougars for the second time this season.
“We are progressing and hopefully can continue,” Carbajal said. “We have a long week ahead, we have to stay mentally focused.”
