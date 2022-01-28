ELDRIDGE – Both the Clinton varsity teams suffered losses at the hands of North Scott Friday night at The Pit in Eldridge, notching a Mississippi Athletic Conference loss along the way.
The varsity boys had yet another tight conference matchup with the Lancers, falling 58-59.
The River Kings struggled to score in the first half, falling behind quickly and trailing by double digits going into the halftime break.
Down 14 to start the third quarter, the River Kings went on a 12-4 run to claw their way back into the game. By the time the last period kicked off, Clinton was behind by just three points.
The Kings kept the Lancers on the ropes until the end, but North Scott pulled away in the final minutes of regulation.
Leading the offense for the River Kings was Jai Jensen. The senior put up 26 points in the game Friday night. Isaiah Struve finished with 16 and Lucas Weiner had 14 for the River Kings.
Clinton (2-13) continue MAC play and host Bettendorf on Tuesday.
The River Kings struggled with the ranked Lancers, falling 76-23. It was the 16th straight loss for the River Queens.
Emma Riessen had the highest point total for the River Queens, finishing with nine. Riessen hit three 3-pointers in the first half for her total scoring. Ali House pitched in another six points.
The Queens (1-17) will stay on the road, taking on Bettendorf on Tuesday in more MAC action.
NO. 7 RIVER HAWKS DOWN IRISH
CLINTON – The No. 7 ranked Easton Valley boys basketball team continued their dominant conference play with a 65-32 win over Prince of Peace on Friday night at the Joe O’Donnell Sports Center in Clinton.
The River Hawks held the Irish to just five points in the first two quarters, taking the 31-10 lead to halftime.
The River Hawks were led by a 17-point performance from Cayden Deardorff. Carson Fuegen had another nine. In total, 12 different athletes put up points for Easton Valley Friday night.
The Irish were led by Marcus Blount, who finished with 10 points. Brody Dehner had eight, hitting two 3-pointers in the second half for Prince of Peace.
The Prince of Peace boys (2-14) and the Easton Valley boys (14-2) will both play Saturday at the Eric Ottens Memorial Shootout in Fulton. The River Hawks play Newman Catholic and the Irish play West Carroll.
The Irish ladies and the River Hawks also faced off Friday night. The Clinton Herald did not have a final score when the paper went to print.
The Irish struck first, with Sarah Moeller hitting a three-pointer on Prince of Peace’s first possession. After that, some shooting struggled plagued the Irish. Kaelyn Goodsman went to the line three times for six free throws, but made just one.
That set it up for Easton Valley’s Renee Hartung to tie the game at 4-4 just a a few minutes later.
The entire first half went similarly for the two Tri-Rivers teams. Lilly Isenhour helped the Irish gain a six point lead with three straight baskets in lane traffic, but then a couple minutes after that Easton Valley’s Kaitlyn Kuhl pulled down an offensive board to tie the game again.
Kuhl ended the first half with an offensive putback to leave the Irish leading 16-14 at halftime.
The story will be updated online with the final score.
RANKED SABERS UPSET BY WEST
DAVENPORT – The No. 7 ranked Central DeWitt boys team was knocked off on Friday night, losing to Davenport West 60-51.
West, who had just four conference wins coming into the contest, led for the majority of the game. The Sabers pulled close, but never regained control over the Falcon.
DeWitt falls to 11-4 overall and to third place in the Mississippi Athletic Conference standings. They’ll play another big game on Tuesday, hosting Davenport Assumption at home.
The girls, who celebrated Senior Night on Friday at home, downed the Falcons 68-33. It was the third win in a row for the No. 8 ranked girls.
The Sabers improve to 13-4 and will play at Davenport Assumption on Tuesday night.
STEAMERS BEAT MILLEDGEVILLE
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ill. – The Fulton girls picked up a road in in the Northwest Upstate Illini Conference on Thursday night, taking down Milledgeville 45-29.
Miraya Pessman was the scoring leader for the Steamers with 23points and four steals. Kylie Smither had another eight and Reese Germann had seven assists, four steals and six rebounds.
The Steamers improve to 2-6 in the conference.
