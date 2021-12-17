BETTENDORF – In another close game, the Clinton River Kings couldn’t pull close enough for the win, and they fell 66-54 to Bettendorf Friday night on the road.
The Clinton boys took North Scott to overtime just a few days ago, falling in that Mississippi Athletic Confwrench game by single digits.
Friday night was another night in MAC play, and another tight game for the Kings.
Clinton came out with the initial energy, flying to a 14-11 lead afterthe first eight minutes of play. The Bulldogs answered with a dominant quarter of their own and took a 35-30 lead into the halftime break.
The Kings stayed within striking distance, but couldn’t find the extra offensive push they needed to make up ground on the Bulldogs.
The River Kings fall to 1-6 on the season and they stayon the road to close out the 2021 portion of the basketball season, traveling to Davenport North next Tuesday to take on the Wildcats in more MAC play.
River Hawks sweep Huskies
CEDAR RAPIDS – Friday night was a good night for Easton Valley basketball teams, the River Hawks taking home two big wins from Cedar Valley Christian in Tri-Rivers Conference play.
Easton Valley boys, ranked third in Class 1A, ran to another huge margin of victory with their 74-33 win. After the first quarter, the River Hawks led by just five, 20-15. They responded by scoring 25 in the second quarter, holding the Huskies to just seven points.
They held the Huskies to single digits in each of the remaining quarters. Cayden Deardorff put in 27 points Friday night, while Conor Gruver added 14 and Aidan Gruver pitched in 12.
The River Hawks improve to 7-0 on the year.
The girls picked up a win Friday night as well, defeating CVC59-21. Renee Hartung led the scorers with 17points, while Jaysie Wood put in 14 and Kaitlyn Kuhl another 10.
The girls improve to 2-7 on the year.
Both teams Will welcome Tri-Rivers Conference opponent Prince of Peace next Tuesday in Miles.
Rebels split with Regina
IOWA CITY– The Northeast girls fell in their third straight game, losing to Regina Catholic on the road Friday night 65-38.
The Rebels were outscored by the Regals from the get-go, Regina jumping out to a 19-10 lead in the first quarter that they would never give up.
Northeast (3-5) has a short turnaround, playing a Saturday afternoon road game against Wapello. They play River Valley Conference action again next Tuesday, welcoming Mid-Prairie to Goose Lake.
The boys rebounded from a close loss Tuesday to take down Regina Catholic 66-49 on Friday night, getting back in the win column in River Valley conference play.
They came out with a big first quarter, taking the 25-12 lead. Northeast outscored Regina in every quarter except the third, extending their lead to the final buzzer.
The Rebels (5-2) will host Mid-Prairie next in RVC action, but heads to Wapello Saturday afternoon first.
Camanche splits at home
CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm split varsity games on Friday night, the boys staying perfect on the year and the girls falling in a close game.
The Camanche girls fell 37-35 Friday night to Durant, snapping a two-game winning streak.
The Storm dominated the first half of the game. They had the 16-8 lead after two quarters of play, holding the Wildcats to just four points in each of the first two periods.
But the Wildcats Had answers. They scored 15 in the third to cut the lead to just four, then held the Storm to five points int he last period to solidify the win.
The Storm (3-3) return to action next Tuesday, traveling to an undefeated West Branch team.
The Camanche boys improved to 5-0 with a dominant victory over Durant Friday night, winning 74-26.Adam Dunlap scored 25 points for the Storm, with Tucker Dickherber pitching in another 10.
The boys will also return to conference action next Tuesday at West Branch.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.