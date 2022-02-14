FULTON WINS CONFERENCE
FULTON, Ill. – The No. 2 ranked Fulton boys basketball team bet Milledgeville 88-57 on Monday night at home, adding even more accolades to their 2021-2022 season.
The win gave this team the Fulton High School record for wins in a season with 27 on the year. It also gave them the Northwest Upstate Illini South Conference title. It’s the Steamer’s first year in the NUIC and they have not lost a conference game.
Baylen Damhoff had 26 points for the Steamers while Ethan Price had another 21.
The Steamers are back in action on Tuesday, heading to Ashton-Franklin Center for another conference competition.
NORTHEAST BOWS OUT OF POSTSEASON
WEST LIBERTY – The Northeast varsity girls team didn’t have enough this weekend to overcome West Liberty, falling 57-33 in regional play on the road.
“Our girls continued to battle until the final buzzer like they have all season,” head coach Johnny Driscoll said. “The kids are not only teammates to one another, but also a family.”
Northeast was within two of West Liberty, but then saw the Comets fo on a 15-5 run over the first half of the second quarter. The Rebels weren’t able to make up ground from there.
Jeorgia Neumann and Leah Mangelsen both ended with seven points, while Emily Erwin had six.
“In the locker room after the final game of the season is always difficult and this year is no exception,” Driscoll said. “Our seniors spoke, gave some advice to the underclassmen and they encouraged them to be determined to continue to get better each day. We are proud of the effort the girls put forth every day and hate to have it come to an end but I know our basketball family will continue to encourage and support one another for the rest of our lives.”
The Rebels end their season 7-15. They lose five seniors from the roster: Brynnlin Kroymann, Morgan Foster, Aubrie Kruse, Kayelee Hansen and Claire Empen.
“Friendships have been made, relationships have grown stronger and the younger girls in the school look up to these girls as role models and want to be just like the high school girls some day,” Driscoll said. “It’s a tough way to end the season but the bond in the program continues to grow each day.”
CAMANCHE ENDS 2022 RUN
BURLINGTON – The Camanche girls varsity basketball team ended their 2021-2022 season over the weekend, falling to West Burlington 60-19 on Saturday in Class 3A regional play.
Sophomore Izzy Beal was the leading scorer for the Storm with seven points, while junior Emmerson Crigger hit two three-pointers for six on the night.
The Storm lose three seniors from the lineup: Aubrey Carstensen, Danika Dodson and Bridgette Hundley.
The Camanche girls end their season 7-16 on the year.
