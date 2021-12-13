CLINTON – An offensive showcase by senior Aubrey Carstensen helped the Camanche girls run to a 48-27 victory over Clinton Saturday afternoon in a non-conference matchup in Yourd Gymnasium.
The Storm are hoping the victory carries into their River Valley Conference games this week, starting with Northeast on Tuesday night in Goose Lake.
“I think this will propel us into Northeast,” head coach Andrew Carbajal said. “Northeast is always huge for our girls. Northeast is ready to come protect their house and we have to go in there and be physical with them. We knew they’re going to be physical with us.”
Both Clinton and Camanche were coming straight off of tough losses Friday night heading into their game Saturday afternoon. Kicking things off, Aubrey Carstensen got going off a dribble and spun in the lane for the first points of the game.
Clinton started off strong. On Friday night, the Queens’ head coach Cathy Marx said she wanted to continue seeing her team get physical and rebound. On their second possession of the game, the Queens brought down three offensive rebounds,. Plus, point guard Kanijah Angel forced two Camanche turnovers in the back court.
The Queens had 13 offensive rebounds as a team – Vernoica Ramirez led with 12 total rebounds. Ramirez and Kanijah Angel both had five steals a piece as well.
The Storm came surging, though, and the Queens struggled to finish shots. By the end of the quarter it was 19-6 and by halftime, Camanche led 30-10.
Carstensen had 13 at the half for the Storm.
“I’ve been struggling with driving to the lane because of my ankle [injury] from last year,” Carstensen said. “I saw a bunch of openings and felt it.”
Although the Storm have leaned on their outside shooting this season, they excelled Saturday on drives into the paint. Every member of the team got going off the dribble and many of the baskets came within just a few feet of the basket.
“I think it was because we haven’t seen a lot of man,” Carstensen said. “They came out with man right away. We saw openings and we’ve been working on our screens at practice.
“We were looking more to the post and looking for those back cuts, dropping down.”
Carstensen ended with a season-best.
“This is huge for Aubrey,” Carbajal said. “She had a bad game last game and I’m proud of her. She said I’m a leader, I’m a senior, I’m going to go.”
The game was physical and Clinton didn’t stop fighting. Defensively, they forced plenty of turnovers and still crashed the boards. The Queens just struggled to find an offensive rhythm.
The physicality of the game took it’s toll on the bench as well for Clinton. By the third quarter, post players Veronica Ramirez and Ali House both had four fouls and took a seat on the bench. That took the River Queens’ top two rebounders out of the lineup.
House fouled out in the fourth.
With House and Ramirez on the bench, the Storm found their own ways to grab offensive boards. The first possession After the two left the floor, the Storm pulled down three boards in a row before scoring.
“I told the girls to expect physical, it’s going to be a physical game so you have to be physical,” Carbajal said. “They did that. It was nice to see that, and they were boxing out.”
Camanche had 12 offensive rebounds as a team. Bridgette Hundley led the team with seven steals as well.
“I think moving the ball around, knowing our sets,” Carbaja said. “We identified where our weaknesses were and then draw our strengths from that.”
Kanijah Angel led Clinton with seven points. Ivy Bates and Veronica Ramirez both had five a piece.
The River Queens (1-5) move on to play North Scott in Mississippi Athletic Conference action on Tuesday night. They’ll return home on Friday to welcome Bettenforf.
The Storm take on Northeast Tuesday on the road and return to Camanche on Friday night.
“This was a confidence boost to get something going on Tuesday,” Aubrey Carstensen said.
