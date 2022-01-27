CAMANCHE – The Camanche Storm celebrated four senior wrestlers Thursday night at their last home dual of the season in front of their home crowd.
The Storm took on Solon, falling 60-15, in their final dual before the River Valley Conference meet this Saturday. Before the wrestlers took to the mats, the Storm took a few minutes to recognize Eric Kinkaid, Lane Sbertoli, Luis Marquez and Gavin Sharp.
Missing two of their varsity wrestlers, the Storm only picked up three wins. Those two wins came from two of their four seniors. Both Lane Sbertoli and Eric Kinkaid finished with wins.
Sbertoli came out and got a fast takedown in the first 20 seconds of the match. It was still 2-0 after the first period, and from there Sbertoli held on from there.
“It was important,” Sbertoli said. “I like to get out to a fast start. Coach always preaches whoever gets the first takedown usually wins, and today it proved to be true.”
He ended with the 2-1 decision at 145-pounds.
“I really wanted to make sure I went out with a bang,” Sbertoli said. “I was really happy to get a win tonight and leave here on top.”
Right after Sbertoli raised his hand, Kinkaid repeated with a win. Kinkaid had a 7-1 lead after just one minute and finished the match out with a pin before the end of the first two minutes.
Luis Marquez put up a fight in his match at 182. Marquez got the first take down and held out until the third period. He lost by fall just 14 seconds before the time ran out.
The other win for the Storm came from 106-pounder Rylan Toppert. Toppert pinned Solon’s Evan Burg in the second period to pick up the last six points.
The Storm move on to the RVC tournament this Saturday. They get ready for sectional wrestling, which takes place a week from Saturday at Assumption High School.
“Honestly, it’s just making it to the next even right now,” Sbertoli said. “Just taking it one match at a time and getting ready for sectionals.”
The Central DeWitt boys also honored their seniors before a triangular at home Thursday ight.
The Sabers downed Clear Creek Amana 57-22.
Royce Butt picked up a fall in 1:38 at 120-pounds over Jay Halverson. Dolan Theisen got a pin in the second dual, taking down Klayten Perreault
Carter Donovan won by fall in 1:27 at 152, and Cael Grell picked up his pin in less than a minute at 160-pounds.
Mitchell Howard also got a quick pin, pinning Tyler Steines at 220-pounds in 43 seconds.
Winning by a decision was Ryan Kramer. Kramer beat Max Carlson 8-5 for three points.
They also fell to Mount Vernon 48-22.
Royce Butt got another pin in this dual, taking down Mount Vernon’s Ethan Poltz in 1:38.
Cael Grell got another win, this time by major decision. Grell won 14-1. Also winning by a decision was Alejandro Almanza at 195-pounds. Almanza took a 7-5 decision for the win.
Sam Graver also ended the night with a win with a sudden victory at 285-pounds.
The Sabers will also compete at their own conference meet before heading to Assumption for sectional wrestling in two weeks.
CLINTON FALLS TO NORTH SCOTT
DAVENPORT – The Clinton wrestlers struggled with a state-ranked North Scott, falling in the Mississippi Athletic Conference dual 74-3 on Thursday night.
The only points of the night came from senior Luke Jennings at 145-pounds. Jennings managed the 10-4 decision over North Scott’s Adam Link.
Of North Scott’s points, 24 came from forfeits in open slots for the Kings.
The River Kings will compete in the Mississippi Athletic Conference tournament this Saturday and then prep for district wrestling.
FULTON SPLIT WEDNESDAY TRIANGULAR
WINNEBAGO, Ill. – The Fulton wrestlers picked up one win and one loss on Wednesday night on the road, downing the home team at Winnebago High School.
Fulton beat Winnebago 36-30.
Fulton also fell to Genoa Kingston 39-30.
Zane Pannell picked up two pins on the night, the first in less than a minute and the second before the end of the first period.
Ben Fosdick and Damhoff also picked up pins, both in the dual against Genoa Kingston. The slots for those two wrestlers were open against Winnebago, so they won by forfeit
