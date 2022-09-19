The CBS hit show “Survivor” is set to premiere its 43rd season this year and Preston native Cody Assenmacher will be competing in the show.
Assenmacher grew up in Preston but moved to Honolulu, Hawaii around 10 years ago. Last November he was interviewed for a chance to be on the show and now here he is.
There are lots of guidelines from CBS surrounding what Assenmacher can talk about and discuss but he has been on a couple of interviews down in Hawaii, including one with Hawaii News Now.
“You have to have a little bit of a thirst of adventure to do it. Especially living in Hawaii lets be honest. There’s no reason to go to Fiji and starve and be bored and go through this crazy social experiment when you have it here in Hawaii,” Assenmacher said while being interviewed by Hawaii News Now. “You have to be a little bit thrill seeking, adrenaline junky type of a personality to do it. To leave everything behind and put yourself on a remote island.”
There will be plenty of friends and families gathering to watch Survivor Wednesdays as they cheer on Cody throughout the season. There will be one in particular at the Downtown Pub in Preston at 7 p.m.
