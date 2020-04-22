Fulton graduate Jordan Price is ready to finish out her collegiate athletic career. This time at a new institution and with a new plan.
She’s also back to playing two sports.
Price is heading to Lincoln Christian University (LCU) for her senior season, capping things off as both a volleyball and basketball player for the Red Lions.
It wasn’t quite a straight forward path for Price, though. After graduating from Fulton she took her talents to Carl Sandburg College (CSC) in Galesburg. There, she helped her team to two straight appearances in the national tournament as a volleyball player. Price struggled to find her identity academically, never quite landing on a set major.
After her tenure at CSC, she transferred to Webster University where she chose to focus on volleyball. There, she changed her major to journalism, although she quickly figured out that wasn’t the fit either.
Now, she’s heading to LCU and she knows her calling. She’s going back to both basketball and volleyball and pursuing psychology.
All of that happened almost by chance.
“I only wanted to transfer from Webster because I’m a big family girl and I wanted to be closer to home,” Price said. “LCU gives me even more opportunities than just moving closer to home.
“I finally feel like I figured out what I want to do with my life. Even though it look me a whole year at Webster to figure out what I’m good at, I wouldn’t have figured out psychology was my path without all my mess ups.”
She’s now closer to family and pursuing her dream career. She’s also able to get athletic scholarships now that she’s attending an NAIA school. With the christian nature of LCU, she’s looking forward to digging into her own faith as well.
Plus, she’s back to playing basketball after a year hiatus.
“I thought when I transferred the first time that I’d be done with basketball,” Price said. “But when the opportunity came up to play again, I just couldn’t turn it down.
“It feels so natural. It was hard not playing basketball this year. I was actually still in the gym everyday shooting because I didn’t know how to stop playing. I’m excited to continue doing what I do best, volleyball and basketball.”
Along with her experience at Carl Sandburg, Price earned second team all-conference honors while at Webster in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SLIAC) after leading the entire conference in blocks. She improved her hitting percentage to the best of her career.
That comes with plenty of accolades wracked up at Carl Sandburg
“I’ve experienced multiple places now—both Webster and Sandburg. I’ve seen a lot of different people and have had many different coaching styles,” Price said. “I hope with that experience I can be a good role model and leader for all my new teammates at LCU.”
She’s plenty excited for her new adventure in August, but it doesn’t come without challenges.
“The biggest challenge I think that comes with transferring is leaving everyone behind,” Price said. “The new friendships I’ve developed at each place that I’ve been to have changed my life. I’ve met people who are going to be lifelong friends from both Webster and Sandburg. It’s hard telling them goodbye. It’s hard telling my old teammates that I won’t get to play another game with them.”
With the talent she’s brought to all her squads so far, she’s set to make another big impact at Lincoln Christian.
Through it all, she’s carried certain lessons with her. Many of those have come from her time at Fulton High School: Mike Menchaca and Stacy Germann.
“Those two people were some of the most supportive people I’ve ever met,” Price said. “They both love what they do. It was so easy to learn from them. Menchaca pushed me psychically as a basketball player, but was also so motivating. Many of the moves I brought to the collegiate level in basketball, I learned from him.
“The wisdom and collection I’ve learned to have as a person, comes from Stacy Germann. She taught me how to play without an attitude. She helped me love the game competitively but collectively. I carry their thoughts and motivation with me every single day. They were very influential people and I wouldn’t be the player or person I am today without going through their programs at Fulton.”
