FULTON – Ethan Price dropped 25 points but it was not enough as the Steamers fell to Warren, 60-56 in their home opener on Thursday night.
The Steamers controlled the offensive glass to open the game but they struggled to use those boards to their advantage. Price was able to score five straight points to put Fulton up 7-3 to start out the game.
Despite a good start from the Steamers, the Warriors battled back to pull within one point, 12-11. Price had ten of the Steamers 12 points in the first quarter.
To begin the second quarter, the Warriors took their first lead of the game, jumping in front 13-12.
Each side would go back and forth until the Warriors were able to build a little bit of a lead. They went in front 21-14 before Daken Pessman was able to get a transition layup to cut into that deficit.
Both teams answered each other as the first half came to an end and the Steamers trailed the Warriors 29-23 at the half.
Damhoff hit a three to open up the second half to cut their deficit in half, 29-26. The Steamers continued to scrap together points and the Steamers tied the game at 32 a piece.
Price had himself a strong third quarter, scoring six points, including a go ahead free throw to give Fulton the lead 38-37 heading into the fourth.
Once again, the Steamers and Warriors went back and forth with neither team really being able to pull away. Trevor Tiesman hit a big three to tie the game at 48.
Neither team gained an edge and this one needed overtime as they were tied at 52.
In overtime the Steamers struck first on a quick layup from Tiesman. The Warriors then tied the game and eventually took the lead 56-54.
The Warriors extended that lead and were able to hold off the Steamers and pick up the win, 60-56. The Steamers record now falls to 3-4.
Fulton plays again next Thursday night when they host Morrison.
